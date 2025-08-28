Walmart Unveils New Seller Tools and Growth Plans

At its Let’s Grow! Walmart Marketplace Seller Summit, Walmart announced a suite of tools and initiatives designed to accelerate seller growth, expand international reach and deliver unmatched omnichannel capabilities — reinforcing its commitment to marketplace integrity and exceptional customer experiences.

“Walmart has become one of the fastest-growing eCommerce platforms by focusing on what matters most: integrity, seller success and delivering exceptional experiences for customers,” said Manish Joneja, senior vice president, Walmart U.S. Marketplace and Walmart Fulfillment Services. “Everything we’re building — from smarter tools to expanded fulfillment and global reach — is designed to accelerate seller growth and empower sellers to serve customers while driving their businesses forward.”

Walmart is equipping sellers with AI-powered tools that simplify operations, save time and increase sales. These innovations are shaped by seller feedback and are designed to help sellers optimize every part of their business — from listing products faster to managing operations more efficiently and engaging customers with confidence. Tools and capabilities include:

AI-Powered Listing Tool and Smart Assistant: Single and bulk item setup tools reduce time to market and increase conversion rates, while Smart Assistant provides 24/7 real-time support.

Seller Advisors Program: Walmart Seller Advisors Program, spanning categories, regions and business sizes, provides a direct line of feedback to Walmart leaders. Their feedback and insights help co-create impactful programs and solutions, fostering marketplace integrity and a healthy business ecosystem.

Shipping Settings and Services: Sellers who self-fulfill can automate delivery promises by region, offering customers more delivery promises.

Sellers who self-fulfill can automate delivery promises by region, offering customers more delivery promises. Brand Portal: Protect brands and flag fraudulent activity with an enhanced focus on product authenticity.

Walmart is also introducing new seller incentives to help sellers compete during the peak shopping season and win more business including:

0% referral fee on all qualifying toys

on all qualifying toys 50% referral fee reduction on all qualifying pet supplies

reduction on all qualifying pet supplies Up to 100% referral fee reductions on qualifying top-selling items across categories

By pairing cutting-edge technology with targeted incentives, Walmart is empowering sellers to operate more efficiently, stand out in competitive categories and meet customer demand, especially during the holiday season.

Expanded reach and faster fulfillment

Walmart is making it easier than ever for sellers to reach more customers — both across the U.S. and around the world.

Next-Day Shipping in Major Metros: Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS) now offers expanded Next-Day Delivery coverage across top U.S. cities — including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta. This means faster, more reliable delivery of Marketplace items to millions of Walmart customers.

Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS) now offers expanded Next-Day Delivery coverage across top U.S. cities — including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta. This means faster, more reliable delivery of Marketplace items to millions of Walmart customers. Competitive Rates and Higher Sales: WFS helps sellers streamline fulfillment at rates ~15% less on average than competitors, driving stronger results. Sellers using WFS see, on average, a 50% lift in GMV on items tagged Walmart Fulfilled and 2-Day Shipping. Through Multichannel Solutionsopens in a new tab, Sellers can use WFS to fulfill orders from their own website, social media shops and other marketplaces; new users of Multichannel Solutions can receive 30% off fulfillment fees.

WFS helps sellers streamline fulfillment at rates ~15% less on average than competitors, driving stronger results. Sellers using WFS see, on average, a 50% lift in GMV on items tagged Walmart Fulfilled and 2-Day Shipping. Through Multichannel Solutionsopens in a new tab, Sellers can use WFS to fulfill orders from their own website, social media shops and other marketplaces; new users of Multichannel Solutions can receive 30% off fulfillment fees. Expanding Opportunities: With Walmart, sellers have access to reach customers across multiple marketplaces — including the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Chile — while tapping into tools like Walmart Connect 3P Sponsored Ads to help boost visibility and sales.

Next-level omnichannel opportunities

Walmart is creating a true omnichannel marketplace that benefits both sellers and customers. These innovations are connecting online convenience with in-store trust — unlocking new ways for sellers to reach customers by blending the digital and physical shopping experience.