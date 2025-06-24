Walmart’s AI Empowers 1.5M Associates

Walmart reinforced its commitment to provide its workforce with advanced technology and tools, announcing plans to equip store associates with a powerful new suite of AI tools designed to elevate their roles and experience.

Available through the Walmart associate app, the tools aim to eliminate friction, simplify actions and make work more efficient, intuitive and rewarding.

“AI is a key enabler in improving how we work, and we believe its full potential is unlocked only when paired with the strengths of our people,” said Greg Cathey, senior vice president, Transformation & Innovation. “When you put intuitive, accessible technology into the hands of millions of associates, the impact isn’t incremental — it’s transformational.”

AI-driven task management helps store managers spend less time planning shifts

Store associates, who once navigated a complex, tool-based environment, are now experiencing streamlined, more intuitive workflows, thanks to an AI tool that intelligently understands, prioritizes and recommends tasks.

Initially available for overnight stocking, this AI-directed workflow tool ensures associates have clear guidance on where to focus their efforts. Based on early results, team leads and store managers estimate that the tool has reduced the time team leads spend planning shifts — from 90 minutes to 30. The tool is now in pilot for other shifts in select locations.

AI-powered translation tool helps eliminate language barriers

Walmart has created a real-time translation feature, available in 44 languages, to facilitate multi-lingual conversations among associates and customers. The tool enables conversations in both text-to-text and speech-to-speech formats and is enhanced with Walmart-specific knowledge. For example, if the customer asked for something more specific — like “Where’s Great Value Orange Juice?” — the tool would recognize “Great Value” as a Walmart house brand and keep it properly translated or referenced.

Performance is continuously enhanced through iterative feedback loops, ensuring reliable and contextually appropriate translations. Looking ahead, Walmart plans to add more languages and launch it internationally.

Conversational AI tool gets upgraded with GenAI

For the past five years, Walmart associates have used conversational AI to answer questions like, “What aisle is hand soap located in?” or “What’s my schedule for tomorrow?” A major upgrade to that platform, set to launch in the coming months, leverages GenAI to turn lengthy process guides into clear, step-by-step instructions, giving associates support to questions such as, “How can I process a return without a receipt?”

With more than 900,000 weekly users and over 3 million queries per day, Walmart’s conversational AI has become an essential resource for associates. And with the power of GenAI, it’s about to become an even more powerful assistant.

Transforming work, powered by Element

This announcement is the latest among workforce AI tools the company has developed, including MyAssistant, Walmart’s AI-powered creative partner for corporate associates, and an AI assistant for merchants. All Walmart’s AI tools are powered by its proprietary machine learning platform, Element, which enables the company to deploy AI rapidly and at scale, and prioritizes our guiding principles, including data governance and security.

Together, these tools show what’s possible when cutting-edge AI empowers 1.5 million associates — and when innovation is built not just for scale, but for people. Over the past several years, Walmart has invested in pay and benefits, expanded training and development programs, and introduced new pathways to career growth. Technology is a powerful piece of that equation — enabling associates to focus more on the customer and feel more connected and confident at work.