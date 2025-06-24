IFPA to Share Technomic Report on Foodservice Trends

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is partnering with leading industry insights firm Technomic to spotlight key findings at the upcoming annual Foodservice Conference. This session and panel will offer an in-depth look at how emerging health-focused trends are shaping menus, consumer demand, and the growing role of fresh produce in today’s foodservice landscape.

Technomic’s report reveals a shift in consumer expectations, particularly among Gen Z, who are increasingly driven by cravings and seeking foods that feel “real” and “wholesome” rather than traditionally “healthy.” This is challenging operators to align with new expectations, especially concerning ingredient transparency and the growing impact of GLP-1 medications on food choices. This gap presents both challenges and new opportunities across the supply chain.

Key insights to be presented include:

An in-depth look at the health-focused foodservice market, examining historical trends, projected growth, and the key segments shaping this evolution. Operator Perspectives: Insights from foodservice operators on their health-focused offerings, business impact, and the culinary trends influencing menu development.

Insights from foodservice operators on their health-focused offerings, business impact, and the culinary trends influencing menu development. Consumer Shifts: Exploration of changing consumer definitions of “healthiness” and the emerging role of GLP-1 medications in shaping food choices.

“Foodservice is quickly evolving, and fresh produce is at the heart of that transformation,” said Joe Watson, Vice President of Retail, Foodservice & Wholesale at IFPA. “This research provides data-driven guidance to operators, suppliers, and distributors, giving them a clear view of where the market is headed and how to stay ahead of the competition.”

David Henkes, Senior Principal and Head of Strategic Partnerships at Technomic, will discuss these findings on Friday, August 1, during the General Session, “Health on the Menu: Navigating the New Foodservice Frontier.” The session will explore how health trends impact menus, consumer behavior, and operations, offering actionable insights for attendees.

Following the presentation, a diverse panel will unpack the research and explore practical applications. The panel features leaders from foodservice operations, K-12 programs, and emerging Gen Z professionals, including Erin Primer, Director of Food & Nutrition Services at San Luis Coastal Unified School District, and Julyessa Struckmeyer, a recent graduate of Fresno State University’s Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology.

The Foodservice Conference takes place July 30–August 1 in Monterey, CA. With over 2,200 expected attendees, it offers professionals across the supply chain a unique opportunity to “learn the latest and taste the greatest” in fresh produce.

For more information or to register for The Foodservice Conference, visit: https://www.freshproduce.com/events/the-foodservice-conference/