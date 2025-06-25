C.H. Guenther Boosts Tortilla Production with Fresca Acquisition

C.H. Guenther & Son has acquired Fresca Mexican Foods to strengthen its tortilla production capacity. Additionally, plans to expand partnerships with foodservice and quick-service restaurant (QSR) customers. The move marks a strategic push by the Texas-based manufacturer to deepen its footprint in premium tortilla offerings.

The acquisition adds Fresca’s extensive line of flour and corn tortillas, as well as tortilla chips, to C.H. Guenther’s portfolio. It also brings a high-output manufacturing plant in Caldwell, Idaho, and a workforce of 375 employees under the CHG umbrella.

Strengthening Foodservice and QSR Relationships

As demand for high-quality tortillas increases in the foodservice sector, CHG’s acquisition allows for better service to major QSR brands. It also enhances their offerings for private-label clients.

“The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and strategic partnerships with some of the most prominent fast casual and QSR chains in North America are a great fit as we continue to execute our growth strategy,” said Rod Hepponstall, president and CEO of CHG.

He added that Fresca’s commitment to innovation and customer service aligns with CHG’s long-term business goals. CHG now operates more than 30 plants globally, employing over 5,000 people across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Fresca Adds Scale, Innovation to CHG Portfolio

Fresca Mexican Foods, founded in 1977, is recognized for its proprietary recipes and commitment to clean-label practices. The company avoids preservatives, artificial flavors, and colors, which enhances their reputation. Moreover, daily tortilla production is 5 million in a spacious 190,000-square-foot facility. In addition, Fresca supplies clients globally with both homestyle and die-cut tortillas, as well as corn tortillas and tortilla chips.

“Together, we’ll continue to deliver exceptional products and services to our customers while expanding our reach and capabilities,” said Fresca president Andy Savin. He noted that joining forces with CHG opens new doors for innovation and distribution.

Fresca’s integration into CHG supports rising customer demand for better-for-you tortilla production across the foodservice and QSR landscape.

Backed by Pritzker Private Capital

C.H. Guenther is owned by Pritzker Private Capital (PPC), alongside company management and co-investors. Phil Iler, principal at PPC, called Fresca “an excellent strategic fit” for CHG’s expanding portfolio.

“CHG has built a terrific commercial baking platform,” Iler said. “We’re delighted to continue our successful partnership together as the company explores complementary acquisition opportunities to add product capabilities and expand into new geographies.”

Legacy and Momentum in Tortilla Production

Established in 1851 in San Antonio, Texas, CHG has transformed into a prominent manufacturer of value-added grain-based and frozen foods. By serving foodservice clients and select consumer markets, the company has successfully built a strong reputation for its high-quality manufacturing. As a result, CHG has earned its place alongside major brands across North America and beyond, showcasing its commitment to excellence in the food industry.

By acquiring Fresca Mexican Foods, CHG not only expands its tortilla production capacity but also enhances its ability to deliver flexible, large-scale solutions to its QSR and private-label partners. The strategic move reinforces CHG’s commitment to growth, innovation, and leadership in the food manufacturing space.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.