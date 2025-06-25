Heritage Grocers Group Elevates Leticia G. Espinoza to CAO

Heritage Grocers Group has promoted Leticia G. Espinoza to Chief Administrative Officer, expanding her oversight to key corporate functions across its grocery banners.

Espinoza will now manage Real Estate, Corporate Affairs, Loss Prevention, Communications, Legal, Risk Management, and Human Resources. She reports directly to Suzy Monford, Chairman and CEO of Heritage Grocers Group, which includes Cardenas Markets, Tony’s Fresh Market, and El Rancho Supermercado.

Leadership Recognized Across the Grocery Sector

Espinoza’s promotion follows years of recognition and industry impact. She was named a Top Woman in Grocery by Progressive Grocer in both 2022 and 2025. Her commitment to legal excellence and the Hispanic community also earned her the Professional Achievement Award from the Mexican American Bar Foundation.

“Leticia’s appointment is a reflection of her exceptional leadership, deep expertise, and dedication to our people and mission,” Monford said. “She has helped strengthen our organization, and this expanded role reflects her outstanding contributions.”

Deep Legal and Retail Experience

Espinoza joined Cardenas Markets in 2019 as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Before that, she served at Bodega Latina Corporation—now known as Chedraui USA—where she led legal operations.

With more than 25 years of legal experience and over 20 years in executive in-house roles, Espinoza brings a wealth of expertise in corporate law, labor and employment matters, real estate, and risk management. Her work has guided companies through complex growth and compliance challenges.

A Broader Impact Across the Organization

In her expanded role, Espinoza will unify critical administrative operations across all Heritage Grocers Group banners. This includes Cardenas Markets’ 57 stores, El Rancho Supermercado’s 29 stores, Tony’s Fresh Market’s 21 stores, and Los Altos Ranch Market’s 7 locations. The company operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois.

Espinoza’s responsibilities will impact nearly every aspect of the business infrastructure—from store development to employee policies—ensuring consistency across the rapidly expanding Hispanic grocery retailer.

Committed to Hispanic Communities and Foundations

Outside the boardroom, Espinoza remains deeply involved in charitable and community-driven initiatives. She serves on several nonprofit boards, including the Cardenas Markets Foundation, Heritage Grocers Group Foundation, Manos y Corazones Unidos Foundation, and the Arizona Food Marketing Alliance. She also contributes to Olive Crest’s Roundtable, which supports at-risk youth and families.

Her career reflects a deep commitment to advancing the Hispanic community through legal empowerment, corporate leadership, and nonprofit outreach.

Academic Excellence and Early Career

Espinoza holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and earned her Juris Doctor from Cornell Law School. Her education laid the foundation for a legal career that spans multiple sectors, including financial services, construction, and human resources.

From an early stage, she focused on creating equitable policies within the workplace and protecting company assets through sound legal strategies. That experience now informs her role as CAO of one of the nation’s leading ethnic grocery companies.

Future Growth for Heritage Grocers Group

The appointment signals Heritage Grocers Group’s continued investment in high-level leadership as it scales operations. Under Monford’s direction and with Espinoza’s expanded leadership, the company is positioned to grow its footprint and impact in underserved and multicultural markets.

Espinoza’s role is expected to accelerate integration across corporate services, helping streamline operations and reinforce the company’s mission of community-focused grocery retail.