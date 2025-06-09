IFPA Slams House Plan to Slash WIC Produce Benefits

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) criticized a House proposal to cut WIC produce benefits, calling it a move that threatens child nutrition and the agricultural economy.

The House Appropriations Agriculture Subcommittee voted June 5 to advance its Fiscal Year 2026 funding bill, which reduces the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) fruit and vegetable benefit by 10 percent in 2026. But the legislation paves the way for deeper cuts: from $54 to just $13 monthly for women, and from $27 to $10 for children, nearly a 75 percent reduction.

Industry Sounds Alarm Over $1 Billion in Cuts

In a statement, the IFPA warned that the plan slashes $100 million from WIC’s 2026 budget and sets the stage for up to $1 billion in cuts tied to WIC produce benefits.

“These proposed cuts would have serious consequences for connecting farm-fresh produce to low-income women and children populations already at increased risk for diet-related health disparities,” the group stated.

The IFPA emphasized that such cuts directly conflict with the findings of the recent Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission report, which reaffirmed the effectiveness of produce benefits in improving public health.

WIC Produce Benefits Improve Child Nutrition and Farm Sales

The current WIC produce benefits align with 2017 recommendations from the National Academy of Sciences. Those guidelines called for increased fruit and vegetable intake among low-income families — a shift that WIC has helped support.

According to the IFPA, since the increase in benefits, children in the program have shown an improvement in their consumption of fruits and vegetables. Meanwhile, farmers have seen broader demand for a wider variety of produce.

“At a time when nearly half of U.S. children do not eat a daily vegetable, reducing WIC benefits would undermine national nutrition initiatives,” the IFPA said. “It contradicts bipartisan efforts to improve dietary quality and support local farmers.”

Related Article: IFPA Calls for Fresh Produce Supply Chain Transformation REad the Article

Experts and Lawmakers Urge Reconsideration

Nutrition advocates and some lawmakers from both parties have spoken in defense of the current WIC fruit and vegetable allocation. Public health officials argue that reducing WIC produce benefits would likely worsen health outcomes for children and pregnant women, increasing long-term healthcare costs.

WIC serves about 6.3 million people monthly, most of whom are children under age five. The produce benefit, often delivered through a cash value voucher, allows families to buy fresh fruits and vegetables at authorized retailers.

A National Nutrition Crisis

The IFPA’s response comes amid growing concerns about diet-related diseases and food insecurity. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 3 American children is overweight or obese. Meanwhile, nearly 90% of children fail to meet daily fruit and vegetable intake recommendations.

The organization pointed to these realities as evidence that WIC produce benefits remain a critical tool for national nutrition efforts.

“Reducing these benefits is not only shortsighted but also dangerous,” the IFPA warned. “We must invest in food solutions that work, not retreat from progress.”

Next Steps in the Appropriations Process

The House proposal now heads to full committee consideration. The Senate will craft its version of the funding bill, setting the stage for negotiations later this year.

IFPA said it plans to mobilize its members and partners to urge lawmakers to reject the proposed cuts. The group has also called on nutrition and agriculture stakeholders to speak out in defense of WIC.

“As we face a national diet-related health crisis, the solution should be to strengthen, not weaken, access to fruits and vegetables,” the group concluded.