Business Groups Push Congress to Boost Antitrust Enforcement Funding

A growing coalition of more than 40 trade associations and business alliances, led by the National Grocers Association (NGA), is demanding that Congress prioritize antitrust enforcement funding in the 2026 federal budget.

In a joint letter sent to Capitol Hill, the groups called for $288 million for the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division and $300 million for the Federal Trade Commission’s competition programs. They argue that these watchdogs require resources to prevent monopolies from distorting markets, crushing small businesses, and harming consumers.

“At a time when monopolistic power is threatening the very backbone of the American marketplace, Congress must not shortchange the watchdogs charged with defending competition,” the letter states.

Broad Coalition, Shared Mission

The signees include independent grocers, seed producers, pharmacists, local chambers of commerce, hotel owners, and rural business alliances. While diverse in industry and geography, the groups speak with one voice about the dangers of underfunding federal competition enforcers.

Chris Jones, NGA’s chief government relations officer, said the antitrust enforcement funding request isn’t about passing new laws—it’s about giving agencies the resources to enforce existing ones.

“American entrepreneurs are not afraid of competition, but they need a level playing field to compete fairly,” Jones said. “That’s not possible when the referees are underfunded and often overlooked by Congress.”

Economic Growth Outpaces Enforcement Funding

Since 2010, the U.S. gross domestic product has risen by 37%, but antitrust enforcement budgets have increased by only 3%. Meanwhile, market power has become increasingly concentrated in the hands of a few dominant firms in sectors like retail, agriculture, healthcare, and technology.

The letter argues that the imbalance leaves consumers with fewer choices and drives up prices while local businesses struggle to survive.

“The result is a market tilted in favor of entrenched power, not free enterprise,” the coalition wrote. “Fair competition is a bipartisan issue and a basic principle of capitalism.”

Related Article: NGA Launches ‘Fair Markets, Fresh Choices’ to Advocate for Independent Grocers Read the Article

Antitrust Enforcement Funding Seen as National Priority

The groups frame the request as a modest but essential investment. They warn that without action, economic consolidation will continue to harm innovation, restrict supply chains, and erode local economies.

The proposed $588 million in combined funding represents a fraction of federal discretionary spending, but, according to supporters, would have a disproportionate impact on promoting competitive markets.

Momentum Builds for Stronger Oversight

Calls for more antitrust enforcement funding have gained momentum in recent years, amid growing scrutiny of mergers, price coordination, and supply chain domination.

While some critics argue that current laws are outdated, NGA and its allies insist that proper funding alone would allow regulators to make meaningful progress.

“This isn’t about ideology—it’s about enforcement,” Jones added. “It’s about whether we’re willing to protect the integrity of the American marketplace.”

Next Steps on Capitol Hill

With fiscal 2026 budget negotiations underway, the coalition hopes the letter will influence congressional appropriators to recognize the urgency of the issue. NGA and its partners plan to continue outreach on the Hill to ensure antitrust enforcement funding becomes a priority.

If successful, the funding could mark a turning point in restoring competitive balance to the U.S. economy.