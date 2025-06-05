Fresh Produce Leaders Head to D.C. for Policy Advocacy

Hundreds of fresh produce leaders will gather in the nation’s capital June 9–11 for The Washington Conference, the International Fresh Produce Association’s (IFPA) signature policy event aimed at shaping fresh produce policy on Capitol Hill.

Organized by the IFPA, the event provides industry leaders with direct access to lawmakers as they address pressing issues, including H-2A visa reform, Farm Bill negotiations, food safety funding, and health policy. Attendees will engage with both the U.S. House and Senate to push for solutions that support the fresh produce and floral sectors.

“Whether it be tariffs, labor, or water rights, it’s important that we all speak with the same voice,” said Tony Freytag, executive vice president of Crunch Pak and a past attendee. “Congress listens when we show up united.”

Uniting Around Fresh Produce Policy Priorities

The Washington Conference will kick off with an opening session featuring key policy strategists Adam Tarr of Invariant and Joe Bischoff, PhD, of Cornerstone Government Affairs. Alongside Rebeckah Adcock, IFPA’s vice president of U.S. government relations, they will outline the industry’s 2025 policy priorities.

Attendees will also hear from IFPA CEO Cathy Burns during the “State of the Fresh Nation” breakfast. She will deliver a comprehensive outlook on economic trends, regulatory developments, and legislative issues shaping the future of fresh produce policy.

The event underscores the industry’s desire to speak directly to policymakers and back legislation that protects U.S. agriculture and ensures the safe, affordable supply of fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

Deep Dives Into Labor, Food Safety, and Agriculture

Education sessions will prepare attendees to navigate meetings with lawmakers. Topics include the H-2A visa program, the Farm Bill, and federal labor policies that impact growers and distributors nationwide.

In one highlight, Kyle Diamantas, Acting Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods at the FDA, will deliver a keynote on food safety regulation and how upcoming changes could impact compliance and inspections across the supply chain.

Another session will bring FDA officials face-to-face with industry members during a food safety and health roundtable. This open forum will examine current challenges and the federal government’s role in supporting public health through the consumption of produce.

Building Advocacy Through Community Engagement

Beyond policy discussions, IFPA’s Washington Conference focuses on building a stronger, more connected community within the fresh produce industry.

“The Joy of Fresh on Capitol Hill” celebration will bring together growers, distributors, congressional staffers, and federal officials for networking and education in a relaxed setting. On Tuesday, attendees will meet with representatives from the House of Representatives. Senate meetings are scheduled for Wednesday.

The “Women’s Fresh Perspectives Advocacy Breakfast,” headlined by Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.), will spotlight female leadership in the agriculture sector and offer strategic insights on advancing bipartisan food policy.

Empowering a Unified Industry Voice

By preparing members to speak directly with legislators, IFPA helps translate grassroots insights into national policy. The Washington Conference gives produce and floral leaders a critical opportunity to influence the direction of fresh produce policy in ways that protect their operations and encourage innovation.

“Our members’ voices are instrumental in shaping policies that affect every facet of the fresh produce and floral industries,” said Adcock. “This conference empowers them to advocate effectively and drive meaningful change.” Registration and the full conference schedule are available at freshproduce.com.