Natural and Organic Products Boost U.S. Grocery Sales

As consumer demand for health-conscious options rises, natural and organic products continue shaping the grocery landscape.

A new Acosta Group study shows that 75% of shoppers purchased at least one natural or organic product in the past six months. For 59% of respondents, their household items must meet these standards.

Health Awareness Fuels Demand for Natural and Organic Products

The study confirms that health concerns remain the top driver behind purchases of natural and organic products. Acosta Group’s 2025 outlook shows shoppers are taking greater control of their wellness.

58% buy these products for perceived health benefits and reduced synthetic ingredients.

89% of Gen Z and 85% of Millennials are leading the charge.

In the past six months, 23% increased their purchases of natural items, and 22% did so for organic items.

The “food as medicine” trend is accelerating adoption.

According to New Hope Network and SPINS, total sales of natural and organic products are expected to climb 5% annually, reaching $348 billion by 2028. Most shoppers still purchase a mix of traditional and health-conscious items.

“The natural and organic shopper is now considered mainstream,” said Andrew Fleming, SVP of Impact Natural at Acosta. “Brands must promote specific health benefits, especially to Millennials and families.”

Placement in Natural Stores Builds Trust

Retail presence plays a critical role in brand perception among natural shoppers.

53% of natural shoppers and 37% of all shoppers trust brands seen in natural stores.

82% believe these stores offer better selection; 71% associate them with higher quality.

Shoppers are visiting mass merchandisers, traditional grocery stores, warehouse clubs, farmers markets, and online platforms.

“Distribution in natural stores builds brand trust,” Fleming said. “But availability across channels remains essential.”

Misunderstandings Still Limit Natural and Organic Sales

Despite growing demand, confusion persists about natural and organic products.

40% of shoppers view the terms as interchangeable or don’t know the difference.

18% avoid these items due to a lack of understanding.

72% cite affordability as a barrier.

Many conventional shoppers remain skeptical of product taste.

“Now is the time for brands to engage directly with consumers,” said John Carroll, president of Digital Commerce and Advanced Analytics at Acosta. “Brands must clarify product value and dispel confusion.”

Transparency is key. Consumers increasingly trust peer recommendations, digital tools, and social media over traditional marketing.

52% learn about products through social media or word of mouth.

43% use search engines for research.

57% seek further details online after discovering a new item.

“Brands must deliver targeted education across platforms,” Carroll added. “With the right strategy, shoppers will pay more for natural and organic products when they understand their value.”

The study surveyed 1,521 Acosta’s Shopper Community consumers between Oct. 18 and 29, 2024.