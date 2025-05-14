Consumers Demand Clearer Food Labeling

Americans are calling for greater food labeling transparency, according to new research released by NSF, a global public health and safety organization.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. adults shows an apparent disconnect between consumer expectations and current food labeling practices. Despite most consumers closely examining labels, few find the information trustworthy or easy to understand.

Consumers Read Labels—But Don’t Trust Them

The study found that 83% of Americans read food labels before purchasing. That figure has risen sharply, with 64% saying they pay more attention to labels than five years ago.

When reviewing food packaging, shoppers most often check the expiration date (86%), ingredients (79%), health claims (78%), allergen warnings (77%), and country of origin (77%).

But confidence in labels remains low. Just 16% said they find health claims to be very trustworthy, and only 37% believe U.S. food labels are superior to those in other countries.

Demand Grows for Food Labeling Transparency

One in five respondents struggled to interpret nutritional information on packaging. Many expressed a desire for clearer labeling: 82% wanted more processing details, and 80% wanted more comprehensive allergen information.

“This research demonstrates that many consumers are reading labels with a more critical eye,” said Michelle Anstey, regulatory manager at NSF. “The food industry must respond to these evolving demands by prioritizing more transparent, accessible, and reliable labeling practices.”

Sustainability Claims Lack Clarity

Sustainability also plays an increasing role in buying decisions. While 67% of respondents say sustainability factors are essential, only 39% believe labels provide adequate sustainability information.

Notably, 69% of those surveyed want to see ethical sourcing included on packaging.

With consumer skepticism growing, labeling that includes validated, transparent claims may help build trust. “By improving transparency and standardization, we can better communicate with consumers and support a more sustainable, trustworthy food supply chain,” Anstey said.

Related Article: FDA Proposes Front-of-Package Nutrition Label Read the Article

Recent Regulatory Push Adds Pressure

New state-level regulations and FDA proposals reflect increased scrutiny of food labels. These include bans on controversial food dyes like Red No. 3 and proposed front-of-package nutrition labeling requirements.

NSF suggests the timing is right to overhaul label standards. According to the American Heart Association, nearly 68% of people say healthy eating is key to long-term health.

What Food Brands Can Do Now

NSF outlined several actions food manufacturers and retailers can take to meet rising expectations for food labeling transparency:

Develop a unified labeling strategy to meet or exceed regulatory standards across all markets.

Use QR codes or augmented reality to add information without cluttering the label.

Implement standardized sustainability metrics.

Tailor labeling strategies to different age groups.

Launch educational campaigns to help consumers interpret food labels more effectively.

According to NSF, brands that lead with transparency can distinguish themselves in a crowded market. Only 17% of consumers trust health claims on labels, leaving a wide opportunity for improvement.

A Turning Point for U.S. Food Labels

The research makes one fact clear: food labeling must evolve. With health awareness and sustainability shaping consumer behavior, companies must address the information gap or risk losing consumer trust.

The National Sanitation Foundation (NSF), a leading global public health and safety organization, will support initiatives promoting standardized, easy-to-read labeling practices that align with today’s informed consumers’ demands.