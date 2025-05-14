U.S. Confectionery Sales Reach Record $54 Billion

U.S. confectionery sales surged past $54 billion in 2024, setting a new record for the industry, according to the State of the Sweets 2025 report from the National Confectioners Association. The study projects that U.S. confectionery sales will exceed $70 billion by 2029 across all retail channels.

The data arrives amid continued consumer concern over rising food prices. Despite economic pressures, 98% of shoppers bought chocolate, candy, gum, or mints during 2024, signaling that sweets remain a staple in American households.

The Emotional Value Behind U.S. Confectionery Sales

National Confectioners Association President and CEO John Downs said that the emotional connection between consumers and confections is a key driver of the market’s resilience.

“Americans continue to turn to chocolate and candy as a special way to celebrate their moments, whether festive or everyday,” Downs said. “The connection between our products and emotional well-being is undeniable.”

The confectionery industry continues to evolve, offering products that fit a range of lifestyles, preferences, and occasions—from nostalgic treats to wellness-conscious options.

Holidays Drive Seasonal Confectionery Sales

The report shows that 62% of U.S. confectionery sales in 2024 occurred during four seasonal events: Valentine’s Day, Easter, Halloween, and the winter holidays.

Gift-giving, holiday traditions, and emotional connection all contribute to driving these seasonal spikes. Consumers are drawn to familiar brands and festive packaging, reinforcing the cultural role of candy in celebrations.

Non-Chocolate Candy Boosts U.S. Confectionery Sales Growth

Chocolate still dominates, accounting for just over half of U.S. confectionery sales. However, non-chocolate candy saw the strongest growth, with nearly $5 billion in additional sales since 2019—a 70% increase.

This trend highlights shifting preferences, especially among younger consumers. Gummy candies, sour varieties, and fruit flavors continue to gain traction among Gen Z and millennial buyers.

Parents Support Moderation in Confectionery Consumption

The State of the Sweets report also found that 85% of adults believe candy is fine to enjoy occasionally, and 86% of parents support moderate consumption for their children.

Portion-controlled and resealable packaging formats have gained popularity, aligning with broader wellness trends. These packaging innovations allow consumers to indulge in sweets while managing quantity and frequency.