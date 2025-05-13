FDA Approves Natural Food Colors, Moves to Ban Petroleum Dyes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved three new natural food colors this week, marking a historic step in the government’s push to eliminate petroleum-derived synthetic dyes from the national food supply.

The FDA’s measures prompted different reactions from industry representatives. The Consumer Brands Association, the National Confectioners Association, and the American Bakers Association acknowledged the FDA’s initiative but asked that decisions remain based on science and objective risk assessment.

“This is a major step to Make America Healthy Again,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., citing long-standing concerns about the health risks of synthetic dyes. “We’re removing these dyes and approving safe, natural alternatives—to protect families and support healthier choices.”

FDA Takes Action Against Petroleum-Based Dyes

As part of the FDA’s broader initiative, the agency will:

Revoke the use of Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B in the coming months.

Eliminate the remaining six synthetic colors—including Red No. 40 and Yellow No. 5—by the end of next year.

Launch new research with the National Institutes of Health on the effects of food additives on children.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Martin A. Makary said the agency has kept its promise to act swiftly. “FDA staff have been moving quickly to expedite these decisions, underscoring our serious intent to transition away from petroleum-based dyes,” he said.

Three Natural Food Colors Approved

The FDA approved color additive petitions from three companies:

Galdieria extract blue , derived from red algae, is approved for use in beverages, yogurts, frozen desserts, and candies. Submitted by French biotech firm Fermentalg.

, derived from red algae, is approved for use in beverages, yogurts, frozen desserts, and candies. Submitted by French biotech firm Fermentalg. Butterfly pea flower extract is expanding its use in cereals, chips, and snack mixes. Missouri-based Sensient Colors LLC filed the petition.

is expanding its use in cereals, chips, and snack mixes. Missouri-based Sensient Colors LLC filed the petition. Calcium phosphate is white for ready-to-eat chicken, doughnut sugar, and candy coatings. Innophos Inc. of New Jersey submitted the petition.

Once approved, these additives are open to use by any manufacturer, broadening the availability of natural food colors across multiple product categories.

Industry Voices Support and Concern

Melissa Hockstad, CEO of the Consumer Brands Association, reiterated the industry’s focus on product safety. “Removing these safe ingredients does not change our commitment to providing safe, affordable choices. However, we urge the FDA to maintain a rigorous, peer-reviewed process.”

The National Confectioners Association echoed that sentiment. “FDA and regulators globally have deemed these ingredients safe,” the organization said. “We support a science-based process that rebuilds consumer trust.”

Rasma Zvaners of the American Bakers Association emphasized ongoing cooperation. “We remain steadfast in our collaboration with the FDA to uphold the highest standards of food safety,” she said.

New Colors Signal a Market Shift

Food manufacturers are already adjusting. Since the announcement last month, many brands have committed to removing petroleum-based dyes within the FDA’s timeline.

With more natural alternatives in the pipeline, experts expect a rapid transformation in how foods are colored, especially in children’s snacks and beverages. The FDA says four more natural food colors may be approved in the coming weeks.

As pressure mounts from health advocates and state legislatures, this federal move centralizes food safety regulation, an effort many in the industry have long requested to prevent a patchwork of state laws.

The FDA’s decision reshapes food labeling and formulation and marks a cultural shift toward transparency and long-term health. The agency signals a new era for American food safety by eliminating synthetic dyes and fast-tracking natural alternatives.