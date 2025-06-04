National Candy Month Kicks Off Summer with Sweet Celebrations

As temperatures rise, so does excitement for National Candy Month, celebrated every June across the United States. Consumers are stocking up on chocolate, gummy candy, and taffy as they gear up for road trips, beach vacations, and backyard barbecues.

The celebration highlights the significance of the $54 billion U.S. confectionery industry and its contribution to making summer memories even sweeter.

“Classic summer rituals—like road trips, beach vacations, backyard barbecues, and campfires—create a fitting backdrop for consumers to enjoy chocolate and candy,” said John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association (NCA). “Candy companies are helping consumers choose the right treat for any occasion by offering more variety in pack sizes and portion options than ever before.”

Sweet Snacks Fuel Summer Traditions

National Candy Month highlights how Americans incorporate sweets into their warm-weather traditions. According to new consumer data from the NCA:

86% of road trippers will pack candy or chocolate.

of road trippers will pack candy or chocolate. 80% enjoy sweets during family visits.

enjoy sweets during family visits. 64% bring treats to the beach.

bring treats to the beach. 75% of campers bring chocolate and candy for outdoor adventures.

One of the season’s most iconic experiences—campfire s’mores—continues to thrive. Two-thirds of Americans prefer classic milk or dark chocolate for their s’mores, while one-third add a modern twist with caramel, peanut butter, or other flavors.

Gummy Candy, Chocolate, and Taffy Reign Supreme

This summer, consumer favorites remain tried and true. Gummy candy tops the list, followed closely by chocolate, hard candy, and taffy. Taffy, in particular, carries a nostalgic appeal. About two-thirds of consumers prefer traditional flavors like vanilla and chocolate, while others explore new flavor combinations for an unexpected twist.

These timeless favorites are more than just sweet—they help define the flavor of summer for many American families.

Treats in Moderation, Not Meal Replacements

While the pace of summer may slow down, consumers continue to treat candy as a special indulgence, not an everyday staple. On average, Americans enjoy chocolate and candy two to three times per week, consuming only 40 calories and about one teaspoon of added sugar per day.

“Candy is a treat, not a center-of-the-plate food,” Downs emphasized. “Consumers have a unique mindset when enjoying chocolate and candy that they don’t apply to other foods.”

This message resonates strongly with families seeking balance during summer celebrations. From choosing portion-controlled packs to exploring new flavors, consumers are making thoughtful decisions about their treat consumption.

Candy Industry Boosts American Manufacturing

National Candy Month also honors the workers and communities that support the production of these products. With a long legacy of U.S.-based manufacturing, the confectionery sector plays a vital role in local economies.

The NCA uses this summer celebration to spotlight not only the fun side of candy but also the thousands of workers across the country who make it possible.

Celebrations During National Candy Month

Consumers looking to join the fun can find treat ideas, celebration tips, and interesting candy facts at NationalCandyMonth.com. The NCA also encourages fans to follow along and share their summer candy moments on Facebook, Instagram, and X using the hashtag #NationalCandyMonth.

As Americans load up coolers, gas tanks, and beach bags, they’re also packing something a little sweeter—proof that candy remains a welcome guest in the season’s most memorable moments.