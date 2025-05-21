Mexican Candy: A Success Story

The Mexican candy or confectionery industry has successfully established itself as one of the most dynamic and promising sectors. According to figures from Mexico’s Ministry of Economy, the total trade value of sugars and confectionery items encompassing exports and imports amounted to $3.851 billion USD in 2023, maintaining a sustained growth trend over the last decade.

The value of foreign sales reached $2.317 billion USD, exclusively regarding exports. Within this amount, the United States positioned itself as the main trading partner, accounting for purchases of $1.974 billion USD, making it the largest global importer in this category.

This success is not solely due to volume but also to the ability of Mexican candy brands to position themselves in a highly competitive market by appealing to the taste for intense flavors, natural ingredients, colorful presentations, and a strong cultural component. Products like tamarind candies, marzipan, peanut brittle (palanquetas), wafers (obleas), milk caramel (cajetas), and chili-coated gummies are no longer exclusive to Latino stores: today, they can be found in supermarkets, e-commerce platforms, and even specialized stores focusing on global flavor trends.

Where Should the Mexican Candy Industry Go?

Mexico’s candy or confectionery industry has a clear opportunity to grow exports. Capitalizing on global trends and changes in international trade (such as the trade war between the U.S. and China) can help the industry better position itself in key markets, especially in Asia.

Trends That Mexico Should Leverage in the Global Market

While most large companies already integrate these practices into their global operations, it is crucial to identify these trends as a guide for SMEs seeking access to and competing in international markets.