NRA 2025 Show: Key Trends for Hispanic Retailers

The 2025 National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show held May 17–20 at McCormick Place, delivered a sweeping look at the future of foodservice, with more than 2,200 exhibitors and tens of thousands of professionals exploring innovations that will shape the industry in the coming year. For Hispanic food retailers, several emerging trends and technologies highlighted at the show are poised to have a significant impact on operations, menus and customer engagement.

While bold flavors remain in demand, 2025 is seeing a shift from simply “spicy” to more complex, layered heat profiles. Trending peppers—including aji charapita, goat horn and morita—are being used in creative ways, such as candied chilies, pepper jams and hot honeys. This evolution aligns with the vibrant, spicy traditions of many Hispanic cuisines and presents opportunities for retailers to introduce new products and menu items that resonate with adventurous consumers seeking authentic yet innovative experiences.

Economic pressures continue to shape consumer behavior, with 72% of diners actively seeking value menu options according to research firm Technomic. Rather than relying solely on discounts, operators are leveraging limited-time offers and creative value propositions to attract and retain customers. Hispanic food retailers can capitalize on this trend by introducing value-driven promotions around popular Hispanic staples or seasonal specialties.

Millennials, now entering middle age, are driving demand for health-conscious options, global flavors and adaptable menu formats. Cold brew coffee and wellness beverages—both trending among this demographic—offer Hispanic retailers a chance to expand beverage programs with Latin-inspired twists, such as horchata cold brew or aguas frescas with functional ingredients.

Another theme at this year’s show was the rapid adoption of technology across all facets of foodservice. More than 300 companies in the technology pavilion showcased advancements such as AI-powered grill monitoring, smart refrigeration, robotics and next-generation ordering systems6. For Hispanic food retailers, these tools offer pathways to streamline kitchen operations, reduce labor costs and ensure consistency—critical advantages as staffing challenges and tight margins persist.

The NRA Show also underscored the importance of networking and collaboration. Special events, live culinary demonstrations and expert-led tours provided attendees with firsthand exposure to trending brands and products. Hispanic food retailers can benefit from these connections by discovering new suppliers, learning best practices and staying ahead of culinary trends that influence customer preferences.