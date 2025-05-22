IFPA 2025: Global Produce & Floral Show Registration Open

The registration is open for the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) 2025 and its highly anticipated Global Produce & Floral Show, set for October 16-18 in Anaheim, California, where next-gen tech, bold ideas, and strategic connections will drive growth and innovation across the industry.

“Each year, The Global Show is intentionally designed to adapt to the industry’s needs, ensuring more value for our members and the entire fresh produce and floral sector,” said Jim Mastromichalis, Global Show Committee Co-Chair and Manager of Produce Merchandising for Harris Teeter. “From any corner of the world and every link in the supply chain, the Global Show empowers attendees with insights, products, and connections to move their businesses forward.”

“The Global Produce & Floral Show is where the worldwide fresh produce and floral community comes together to shape the future of fresh,” said IFPA CEO Cathy Burns. “Innovation and connection. Opportunities and possibilities. Bold insights and ideas. This is the one event that brings it all – from cutting-edge innovations and solutions, new strategic partnerships, or leading trends in fruits, vegetables, flowers, and plants – together for every segment of the global supply chain.”

Related Article: IFPA Calls for Fresh produce Supply Chain Transformation Read article

The IFPA 2025 show, registration now open, offers dynamic opportunities for professionals of all levels and roles to connect, learn, and grow. This year’s schedule features high-impact networking receptions, world-class keynote presentations – including the always-anticipated State of the Industry address from IFPA CEO Cathy Burns – and a variety of learning experiences through the Education Festival and specialized sessions like the Food Safety and Tech X-Change sessions on the Expo floor. At the heart of the event is the Expo, a vibrant showcase of innovation and excellence, where a diverse collection of exhibitors displays the very best in produce and floral and tech solutions from around the world.

A comprehensive All Access Pass provides registrants with access to:

All General Sessions

Women’s Fresh Perspectives Breakfast

Multi-Day Expo

Welcome Reception

“As a retailer, the Global Produce & Floral Show is an opportunity to engage with potential and existing partners, and to gain insights that help shape our strategy for the year ahead,” said Yan Branco, IFPA Retail Council Chair and Head of Produce Sourcing Innovation & CEA Development for Sobeys. “The energy on the Expo floor is unmatched, it’s where true innovation meets real solutions. Whether you’re looking to solve today’s challenges or get inspired for what’s next, this show delivers. I always walk away with new ideas, and I look forward to connecting with others who are passionate about the future of fresh.”

More than 20,000 people attend the Global Show, including more than 3,000 professionals with purchasing power and over 1,000 exhibitors. Attendees hail from every link in the supply chain, all 50 states, and more than 60 countries.

Exhibitor registration will open June 4, but individual and group registration is available now on IFPA’s website.

About the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is the largest and most diverse international association serving the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain and the only to seamlessly integrate world-facing advocacy and industry-facing support. We exist to bring the industry together to create a vibrant future for all. We grow our members’ prosperity by conducting advocacy, connecting people and ideas; and offering guidance that allows us all to take action with purpose and confidence. IFPA represents member companies from small family businesses to the largest international corporations throughout the global fresh fruit and vegetable supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh-cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations.