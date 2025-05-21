What’s the best way to hydrate?

There are various solutions on the market to treat dehydration caused by different factors such as vomiting, diarrhea, sweating, intense work, etc. However, it is extremely important to hydrate with oral rehydration solutions that contain between 60 and 90 milliequivalents of sodium per liter, as sodium is one of the main electrolytes we need to replenish in cases of dehydration. When choosing an oral rehydration solution, you should read the content of this mineral on the label, as the product’s effectiveness depends on it. The most effective are isotonic oral rehydration solutions containing 90 milliequivalents of sodium. It is also important to highlight that the formula should contain carbohydrates, as these act as co-transporters of sodium in the intestine, making the solution truly effective (zero-calorie hydration drinks are not very effective for treating dehydration).

The difference between hydration drinks and oral rehydration solutions lies in the concentration of electrolytes. Hydration drinks have up to 30 milliequivalents of sodium per liter. It is recommended to consume a hydration drink only to replenish fluids and electrolytes if the dehydration is mild (for example, after exercising). However, these products are less effective for treating moderate dehydration caused by gastrointestinal illnesses and intense work, among other causes.

People who have diabetes tend to dehydrate more easily because their body tries to eliminate glucose through urine, which is called polyuria. Therefore, they frequently lose not only water but also electrolytes. Hydrating with water is insufficient for these individuals, so consuming scientifically formulated oral rehydration solutions has become more critical. It is recommended to avoid other beverages, such as sweetened juices, sports drinks, or carbonated drinks, as they can alter blood glucose levels and do not solve dehydration.

Symptoms of dehydration:

Dry mouth, skin, and eyes

Dizziness or confusion

Fatigue

Excessive thirst

Headache

Professional hydration:

Always keep oral rehydration solutions with scientific rehydration formulas in your establishment to offer these more suitable options for combating dehydration. In any case, it is essential to seek professional hydration, thus ensuring the well-being of the consumer who seeks to feel better quickly and safely.