C&S SpartanNash Merger Aims to Lower Grocery Prices and Boost Local Retailers

C&S Wholesale Grocers announced its acquisition of SpartanNash in a $1.77 billion deal, aiming to improve service and make groceries more affordable across the United States. The C&S SpartanNash merger, approved unanimously by both companies’ boards, will bring together two major distributors to support better nearly 10,000 independent retailers and over 200 corporate grocery stores.

C&S will acquire SpartanNash for $26.90 per share in cash, a premium of over 50% compared to SpartanNash’s stock price before the announcement.

Both companies’ boards have unanimously approved the merger, which is expected to close late in 2025 after regulatory and shareholder approvals.

The Acquisition Aims to Expand Scale to Support Independent Grocers

The C&S SpartanNash merger will create a company operating roughly 60 distribution centers nationwide, strengthening supply chains that serve thousands of local grocers. Both firms share a commitment to preserving neighborhood grocery stores amid competition from large big-box retailers.

Eric Winn, CEO of C&S Wholesale Grocers, highlighted the shared values that drive the merger. “Our combined capabilities through the C&S SpartanNash merger put local stores at the center, helping them compete and thrive.”

Tony Sarsam, SpartanNash president and CEO, noted the positive impact on employees and customers. “This merger brings new career opportunities and reinforces a People First culture, while enhancing independent retailers’ scale and purchasing power.”

C&S SpartanNash Merger Expected to Reduce Grocery Costs

Profit margins in the grocery business are notoriously thin, averaging 1.6%. The C&S SpartanNash merger leverages combined scale and innovative supply chain solutions to reduce delivery and purchasing costs. This efficiency gain is expected to translate directly into lower prices for retailers and consumers.

By increasing promotional discounts and improving cost structures, the merged company aims to ease the financial burden on grocery shoppers across the country.

A core priority of the C&S SpartanNash merger is expanding access to fresh food and pharmacy services in underserved areas. Nearly half of U.S. counties lack retail pharmacies, while food deserts affect over 5% of Americans.

“We are dedicated to providing families with essential nutrition and healthcare access,” said Winn. “Our combined resources enable us to serve local communities better and support their health and economic well-being.”

Merger Timeline and Company Backgrounds

The C&S SpartanNash merger is pending customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and shareholder consent from SpartanNash. Financing is secured, with Wells Fargo providing debt commitments.

Founded in 1918, C&S Wholesale Grocers supplies over 7,500 customers, including independent supermarkets and institutions.

SpartanNash operates both wholesale and retail grocery segments, managing nearly 200 stores under banners such as Family Fare and Martin’s Super Markets.

The C&S SpartanNash merger signals a strategic consolidation in the food distribution market. By combining their strengths, the companies aim to bolster independent retailers and improve value for millions of consumers.

The new entity will position itself to face evolving market challenges while preserving vital local grocery services.