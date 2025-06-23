Hormel Foods Leadership Transition Taps Proven Leaders for Next Chapter

Hormel Foods Corporation has announced a major Hormel Foods leadership transition, elevating John Ghingo to president and bringing back Jeffrey M. Ettinger as interim chief executive officer. The executive moves, effective July 14, 2025, aim to steer the company through a pivotal period of strategic growth and development.

The transition marks a historic moment for the Fortune 500 global food company. Ghingo becomes just the 11th president in Hormel’s 135-year history. He will also join the board of directors on the same date.

Ghingo to Lead Operations, Brands in Key Hormel Foods Leadership Transition

John Ghingo, president of Hormel Foods.

Ghingo currently serves as executive vice president of Hormel’s Retail business unit. In that role, he has overseen the company’s most extensive portfolio, which includes household names such as Planters and Applegate. His promotion reflects his success in driving innovation and growth in the competitive consumer packaged goods industry.

Under the new structure, Ghingo will lead all three core business segments—Retail, Foodservice, and International—as well as oversee global operations, supply chain, R&D, and strategy.

“It’s an incredible honor to be named the 11th president of Hormel Foods,” Ghingo said. “I’m excited to build on our foundation and continue moving forward with the Transform & Modernize strategy. This Hormel Foods leadership transition represents an opportunity to drive even more momentum.”

Ghingo previously led Applegate Farms, a Hormel subsidiary, and served as CEO of a better-for-you snack brand owned by Kainos Capital. He also held senior leadership roles at Mondelēz International and WhiteWave Foods, where he guided brands like Oreo, Trident, Silk, and So Delicious.

Ettinger Returns as Interim CEO During Leadership Transition

Jeffrey M. Ettinger, interim CEO of Hormel Foods.

Ettinger, a former Hormel CEO and current board member, will return for 15 months to serve as interim CEO. His steady hand and deep institutional knowledge will provide continuity during the transition.

“It’s a privilege to return during this important time,” Ettinger said. “Hormel’s people and culture remain its greatest assets. I look forward to supporting John and helping extend our impact.”

During his interim tenure, Ettinger will manage corporate functions including finance, legal, HR, communications, and compliance. He previously led Hormel Foods from 2005 to 2016, following roles as corporate attorney, treasurer, and president of Jennie-O Turkey Store.

In addition to his past CEO role, Ettinger has served on several public company boards and most recently held the position of interim president at the University of Minnesota. He holds both a bachelor’s degree and a JD from UCLA.

Board Voices Confidence in Hormel Foods Leadership Transition

Bill Newlands, chairman of the board, said the appointments of Ghingo and Ettinger reflect the board’s belief in pairing fresh innovation with seasoned leadership.

“John brings modern brand-building skills essential in today’s food landscape,” said Newlands. “Jeff’s understanding of our business and stakeholders makes him the ideal interim CEO.”

Newlands also praised outgoing CEO Jim Snee for his 36 years of service and the lasting contributions he made. “We are deeply grateful for Jim’s leadership and his commitment to Hormel’s mission, people, and values,” he said.

With Ghingo and Ettinger stepping in, the board has dissolved its search committee for a CEO. The permanent chief executive officer is expected to be appointed in October 2026, marking the conclusion of this planned Hormel Foods leadership transition.

Experienced Leadership to Guide Hormel Foods into the Future

This Hormel Foods leadership transition comes amid increased demand for innovation, efficiency, and consumer relevance in the global food sector. Ghingo’s track record of growth, paired with Ettinger’s institutional memory, positions the company for success in this next phase.

Ghingo earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from NYU’s Stern School of Business. He brings external market insight and internal operational experience to his new role.

The board expects this leadership pairing to reinforce Hormel’s core strengths while pushing the company forward.

With continuity and a forward-looking strategy in place, the Hormel Foods leadership transition signals a commitment to long-term growth and resilience in a shifting marketplace.