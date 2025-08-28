Vilore Foods’ Jumex Sponsors NCAA Team: UTSA

In a historic move for college sports and Hispanic representation, Vilore Foods announced the beloved Mexican juice and nectar brand known for its iconic blue can, Jumex, is now an official sponsor of The University of Texas at San Antonio’s (UTSA) athletic program—making it the first Mexican brand ever to sponsor an NCAA Division I athletics program. As a leader in distributing culturally connected and iconic brands, such as La Costeña and Totis, Vilore Foods is proud to lead this milestone moment that breaks barriers, promotes Hispanic culture and celebrates school pride in an unprecedented way.

“This is a deeply meaningful and game-changing moment for collegiate athletics and our entire Vilore Foods family,” said Edgar R. Vargas, Director of Growth and Brand Development at Vilore Foods. “For more than 40 years, we’ve brought beloved Hispanic products into homes across the U.S. This partnership marks another meaningful chapter in this journey. It’s not just about our sponsorship, it’s a powerful step in celebrating our Hispanic heritage and elevating Hispanic visibility in collegiate athletics.”

This groundbreaking partnership will span the 2025-2026 academic year and will provide Jumex with a powerful presence throughout the upcoming fall, winter and spring sports seasons. It also offers the opportunity to keep Roadrunner athletes and fans hydrated with Jumex Hydrolit +Advance, the brand’s new high-performance hydration drink, which comes in four flavors and is packed with five essential ions to replenish electrolytes, natural caffeine for sustained energy, and choline—a nutrient rarely found in mainstream sports drinks—for maximum hydration, focus and mental clarity.

Related Article: Meet Hydrolit Advance: The Smarter Way to Stay Energized Read Article

Jumex will kick off this collaboration in a big way during UTSA’s home opener at the Alamodome on September 6 against Texas State University. Fans can expect major brand activations that will include product sampling booths and tailgate experiences where they will have the opportunity to experience the Jumex Hydrolit +Advance hydration difference firsthand.

Inside the Alamodome, Jumex branding will be featured with prominent placements on field-level signage, LED ribbon boards and in-game videoboard features. The brand will also be spotlighted through radio integrations during live game broadcasts and co-branded highlight reels on radio and online.

In-store, Jumex will activate a robust marketing campaign leveraging official UTSA marks and logos across all promotional platforms, reinforcing Hydrolit +Advance as the performance beverage of choice for UTSA fans. This includes in-store branding and product displays at key retailers throughout Texas, along with print collateral and shopper coupons, sweepstakes-style promotions and premium branded swag and game-day giveaways.

“This partnership with Jumex marks a historic moment for UTSA Athletics,” said Lisa Campos, UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. “We are proud to join forces with a beloved Mexican brand that shares our commitment to excellence and to our community.”

“UTSA Sports Properties and Playfly are thrilled to welcome Jumex as a new sponsor,” said Robert Stockhausen, General Manager, UTSA Sports Properties. “Jumex is UTSA’s first Mexican sponsor and a top-tier producer and purveyor of delicious juices and beverages. We appreciate their support and look forward to Jumex and their brands refreshing our fans for years to come.”