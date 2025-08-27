Vallarta Supermarkets Upgraded Operations with AI Tools

Vallarta Supermarkets is transforming its operations with AI tools by implementing Logile’s Fresh Item Management suite to enhance production, minimize waste, and boost customer satisfaction across all its stores.

The Hispanic supermarket chain has partnered with Logile, a global leader in AI-powered workforce solutions, according to a press release. The goal is to modernize fresh food planning and optimize inventory management.

With this innovation, Vallarta becomes a pioneer among Hispanic supermarkets in adopting artificial intelligence technologies that set trends in efficiency and service.

Logile’s platform integrates forecasting, automation, and execution into one system. By incorporating real-time data and automated workflows, Vallarta eliminated fragmented processes and improved in-store efficiency.

Steve Netherton, Chief Information Officer and Vice President of Continuous Improvement at Vallarta, said the change represents a turning point in food management.

“Delivering fresh, high-quality products is at the heart of our operations, and we needed a smarter way to manage production and inventory,” Netherton said. “Logile’s AI tools gave us structure, visibility, and efficiency. Our associates now reduce waste while keeping shelves stocked with the fresh items our customers expect.”

Accurate Forecasting

Logile’s system provides item-level predictions using artificial intelligence and machine learning to forecast demand with up to 97% accuracy. It analyzes seasonality, weather, holidays, and sales history, enabling Vallarta to reduce excess inventory and avoid stockouts.

This ensures meat, produce, and prepared foods remain available when customers want them, strengthening loyalty to the brand.

Smarter Production Planning

With forecasting as a foundation, production plans better align with actual demand in each department. The system takes into account inventory levels, recipes, and display requirements, while optimizing batch sizes and consolidating similar items.

Employees receive role-specific guides, which boost productivity and ensure consistency across all stores.

The adoption of digital tools also includes centralized management of recipes and nutrition. The system records ingredients, processes, and food safety controls, while integrating nutritional and allergen information.

Employees no longer rely on paper manuals; instead, they use digital guides with photos and videos that enhance training and standardization.

Compliance and Food Safety

In areas such as meat and seafood, the system records every grind batch and cleaning process, ensuring USDA compliance. AI tools also support yield management, measuring seasonal cuts and promotional mixes, adjusting costs, and protecting profit margins.

Another advantage is centralized scale and labeling management. Logile updates devices in real-time and alerts corporate teams to issues, ensuring accurate product information for customers and reducing workload at the store level.

Cookbook App: The Next Phase

In the third quarter, Vallarta will launch Logile’s Cookbook app, a tablet-based platform replacing paper recipe manuals. The app will provide ingredients, steps, photos, and nutritional values, ensuring uniform processes and improved quality control.

Innovation in Hispanic Supermarkets

Purna Mishra, Logile’s founder and CEO, emphasized that implementing AI tools positions Vallarta as a leader in fresh food innovation.

“Retailers need a connected approach to fresh food operations,” Mishra said. “With AI tools that integrate forecasting and management into a single platform, Vallarta gains better planning, visibility, and execution.”

By investing in these technologies, Vallarta Supermarkets reinforces its leadership in the Hispanic grocery sector, ensuring freshness, reducing waste, and increasing customer loyalty in an increasingly competitive market.