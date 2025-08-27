Fall Grocery Shopper Trends: “Eating Well” Becomes a Priority

Americans are doubling down on mealtime routines this fall, with grocery shopper trends showing a clear shift toward “eating well” at home, according to FMI – The Food Industry Association’s latest report.

Nearly half of U.S. grocery shoppers — 44% — stick to weekly mealtime traditions. The study, U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends: New Routines, found that 36% of consumers eat dinner at home with others every day, with 6 p.m. holding steady as the nation’s peak dinnertime.

This year, more than two-thirds of shoppers report forming new routines around food. This includes preparing more meals at home, dining at consistent times, and placing a greater emphasis on eating together as a family.

Grocery Shopper Trends Focus on Eating Well

FMI’s research shows that “eating well” is not a one-size-fits-all concept. For some, it centers on cooking fresh meals and improving nutrition. For others, it means carving out time to connect with family and friends.

At breakfast, making healthy choices often reflects a well-balanced diet, while for snacks, convenience takes precedence. This flexibility shows how routines can adapt to busy schedules without sacrificing quality or connection.

Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of FMI, said shoppers view food as more than fuel. “Our research shows that even as lifestyles evolve, shoppers are finding comfort and joy in routines that bring people together,” she said. “That’s a powerful signal for our industry and our mission to feed and enrich lives.”

Home Cooking Gains Momentum

The report confirms what retailers already see in shopping carts: Americans are cooking more meals at home. More than half of shoppers plan to continue preparing fresh meals this fall. This trend builds on patterns that started during the pandemic but have now become embedded habits.

Cooking at home not only saves money but also allows families to make choices that reflect their values. For many, these values include healthier eating, sustainable sourcing, and a greater emphasis on plant-based ingredients.

National Family Meals Month Underscores Trends

FMI timed its report with September’s National Family Meals Month, a nationwide effort to encourage shared meals. The initiative aligns with shopper behavior and reinforces the social and health benefits of gathering around the table.

David Fikes, executive director of the FMI Foundation, said the benefits extend far beyond nutrition. “When families share more meals, they not only nourish their bodies with healthier foods; they strengthen relationships, improve communication, and create lasting memories,” he said.

Fikes emphasized that while September highlights the cause, shared meals can enrich family life throughout the year.

Ethical and Personal Values Drive Choices

Shoppers’ definition of “eating well” often reflects ethical decisions alongside personal health goals. Consumers are increasingly considering the sourcing of food, the sustainability of farming practices, and the treatment of workers within the food supply chain.

This focus on values-driven eating indicates a lasting cultural shift. Instead of short-term dieting, Americans now aim for balance: food that is nutritious, ethical, convenient, and meaningful.

Implications for Retailers

For supermarkets, trends among grocery shoppers present both challenges and opportunities. Retailers that emphasize meal solutions, easy-to-follow recipes, and fresh options stand to gain. By appealing to shoppers’ desire for connection and quality, grocers can reinforce their role as partners in family life.

At the same time, convenience remains a crucial factor. Retailers must strike a balance between fresh offerings and quick, ready-to-eat solutions for busy consumers who still want to prioritize healthy eating.

As fall routines settle in, one message is clear: Americans value the comfort of food traditions, and they continue to prioritize eating well. The FMI report suggests these habits will endure beyond the season, shaping how families shop, cook, and connect for years to come.