Walmart Expands InHome Delivery to Reach Over 45M Homes

Walmart is expanding its popular InHome delivery service to 45 million U.S. Homes within five more states.

InHome is a customer-centric service designed to save customers time and effort. It brings fresh groceries and everyday essentials right to your doorstep or even unpacks them directly into your kitchen or garage refrigerators.

Walmart is expanding its service to include customers in Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and San Bernardino, bringing the total scale of the service to more than 50 markets, covering over 45 million homes.

“The expansion of InHome comes at the perfect time for families in Boston who are embarking on the busy summer season and are looking for faster, more convenient ways to complete those everyday chores,” said Haley McShane, general manager of InHome, Walmart U.S. “We understand that customers are busy and want to make sure that they can have a seamless shopping experience that fits their needs.”

Walmart launched InHome delivery in 2019 to make shopping easier. Since then, the retailer has made millions of deliveries to customers’ homes. The delivery service’s associates are tenured, vetted and specially trained by Walmart for this service.

How InHome works

To place an order for InHome delivery, customers shop Walmart.com or the Walmart app for items eligible for store delivery and select the InHome delivery window that’s most convenient for them. Deliver: A highly trained InHome associate completes the delivery to the customer’s preferred location. If it’s to the interior of the home, the associate will use a one-time access code to unlock the customer’s door or garage. A wearable camera is on the associates’ vest, recording the entire delivery, which customers have access to from their phones for up to a week after each delivery.

InHome is available as an add-on to Walmart+ membership for $12.95 per month or $98 per year program. Customers who are already members of Walmart+ can now add unlimited fee-free and tip-free InHome delivery for an extra $7 per month or $40 per year.