Camposol Announced Management Updates

Camposol, a multinational company harvesting, processing, and marketing high-quality agricultural products, announced management updates.

José Antonio Gómez

José Antonio Gómez has submitted his resignation as CEO of Camposol, effective June 3, 2024.

“We thank him for his dedication and leadership during his 13 years with the company and wish him the best in his future professional endeavors”, said the company in a press release.

While they search for a permanent successor, Samuel Dyer Coriat, the current Chairman of Camposol’s Board of Directors, will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board.

Ricardo Naranjo, the current CFO, will take on the role of interim CEO.

“We have every confidence in his ability to lead the company through this transition and uphold our commitment to efficiency and excellence,” said the company.

Additionally, the DC Group Strategic Corporate Center team (DC Capital) will provide close and full support to the interim CEO to ensure a successful transition.

Camposol operations extend across Peru, Colombia, Uruguay, Chile and Mexico, with distribution offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has established trusted relationships with major supermarkets worldwide and serves customers in over 40 countries.

Camposol is involved in the harvesting, processing, and marketing high-quality agricultural products such as blueberries, avocados, mandarins, grapes, and mangoes, among others.

About Samuel Dyer Coriat

Samuel Dyer Coriat

Dyer Coriat obtained his degree in Business Administration at University of Miami (Florida), specializing in Finance and Administration. He has a wide experience in the fishing industry; he initiated his career at Copeinca as Fleet Assistant and held subsequently various positions, including Fleet Manager, Operations Manager and CEO from 2002 to 2011. In 2008, Mr. Dyer was appointed member of the Board of Directors of Camposol. Since 2011, he has been the Chairman of Camposol’s Board and CEO of DIC (Dyer Coriat) Group. He was CEO of Camposol from October 2011 to October 2015. As of 2021, he continues to be the Chairman of Camposol’s Board.

About Ricardo Naranjo

Ricardo Naranjo

Ricardo Naranjo is a Civil Industrial Engineer with a Master’s degree in Business Engineering and Finance from Adolfo Ibáñez University. He also holds an MBA from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile. Ricardo has extensive experience in agriculture, logistics and port services, maritime agency, wine, aquaculture, and manufacturing.