Vallarta Supermarkets Keeps Growing with Watsonville, CA Store Opening

Vallarta Supermarkets continues its expansion in California with the opening of a new store in the city of Watsonville. The supermarket is scheduled to open on June 12, 2024.

The Hispanic supermarket chain reported that this is the first store that will be operating in Santa Cruz County.

The new store is located at 1702 Freedom Blvd. Watsonville, CA, will offer quality products along with exceptional customer service.

“We are extremely excited to expand into Santa Cruz County with Watsonville,” said César González, Chief Operating Officer. “We are looking forward to serving the community and providing new jobs in the area. As with all our Vallarta Supermarkets locations, we are dedicated to providing quality products and delivering exceptional customer service while fostering community growth and well-being.”

The new store will feature Vallarta Supermarkets’ accustomed departments which include:

Carnes Frescas.

Fresh Produce.

Pescadería.

Tortillería.

Cremería.

Pandería, and La Isla.

Continuing with its tradition, Vallarta Supermarkets will thank the community for showing up to the new store opening by gifting the first 300 customers reusable bags filled with groceries.

Upholding company values, Vallarta Supermarkets continues to support its unwavering commitment to the communities it serves.

The company remains deeply involved in a multitude of community initiatives, including steadfast support for local schools and charitable organizations in Santa Cruz County.

With the opening of the Watsonville store, Vallarta Supermarkets eagerly anticipates becoming a cornerstone of the Watsonville community.

For more than 35 years, Vallarta Supermarkets has been serving the community in California providing authentic, traditional fresh products for the whole family.

As of 2023, Vallarta counts 55 stores throughout California (Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, and Fresno counties), and more than 8,000 team members.