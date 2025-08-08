Wakefern Expands Market Reach with Morton Williams Acquisition

Wakefern Food Corp. has announced its acquisition of Morton Williams Supermarkets, a move that significantly expands the cooperative’s footprint in the New York metro area. The Morton Williams acquisition, announced on Aug. 7, brings together two family-owned grocery powerhouses.

Wakefern, the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the U.S., will operate all 17 Morton Williams locations, including 15 in Manhattan, one in the Bronx, and one in Jersey City.

A Legacy of Family-Owned Excellence

Morton Williams, a third-generation family business, has served New York City neighborhoods since 1952. Founded by brothers Joe and Irving Sloan, the company evolved under the leadership of Joe’s sons, Morton and William, who rebranded the stores in the 1970s with a focus on fresh prepared foods and in-store kitchens.

The business is led by Avi Kaner, David Sloan, and Steven Sloan—descendants of the founders—who emphasized the importance of maintaining the company’s neighborhood roots.

“Like Wakefern, we are a family business,” said Kaner. “We’re proud of the company we’ve built and confident that Wakefern will honor our legacy while taking it to the next level.”

Wakefern’s Growth Strategy in Action

The Morton Williams acquisition aligns with Wakefern’s broader strategy to grow its market share and wholesale distribution network. The cooperative, founded in 1946, includes over 360 stores across nine states under banners such as ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, and Fairway Market.

Related Article: Wakefern Food Corp. Introduces Multisensory Freeosk Sampling Kiosks Read the Article

“This acquisition is an incredible opportunity to continue the legacy of a storied New York City grocer,” said Wakefern President Mike Stigers. “We’re building on that legacy by adding more value, quality, and product offerings for shoppers.”

Wakefern Chairman Sean McMenamin echoed that sentiment, calling the move “transformative” and part of a long-term vision for sustainable growth.

What Shoppers Can Expect with the Morton Williams Acquisition

Although Wakefern will operate the stores through its wholly owned subsidiary, PRRC Inc., the Morton Williams name will remain. The focus will be on enhancing fresh prepared foods, produce, and Wakefern’s award-winning private label brands.

Kevin McDonnell, president of PRRC Inc., will lead the transition and operations. “We’re committed to delivering the same service and quality Morton Williams is known for,” McDonnell said. “At the same time, we’ll bring the added value that comes from being part of a cooperative.”

The cooperative model gives Wakefern members access to greater buying power, which translates into competitive pricing and broader product selection for customers.

Strategic Support and Future Outlook

The Food Partners, a Washington, D.C.-based advisory firm, served as the financial and strategic adviser to Wakefern during the transaction. While financial terms were not disclosed, the acquisition signals Wakefern’s continued investment in urban markets and specialty food retail.

This deal follows Wakefern’s 2024 acquisition of Di Bruno Bros., a specialty Italian and European grocery brand, further showcasing the cooperative’s appetite for growth and diversification.

By preserving the Morton Williams brand while integrating Wakefern’s resources, the cooperative aims to deliver a best-of-both-worlds experience to customers.