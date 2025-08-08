Shoppers Choose Private Label Groceries as Food Costs Rise

As food prices continue to rise, shoppers are turning to private label groceries for value and quality, according to a new survey by Save A Lot.

The discount grocer, which operates about 700 stores in 30 states, surveyed 600 U.S. adults to understand how inflation is shaping grocery shopping habits. The findings reveal that consumers are adjusting what they buy, how they host, and even where they shop, favoring value above all.

Value-Driven Shoppers Choose Store Brands

Private label groceries are becoming a preferred option for shoppers feeling the pinch of rising costs. According to the survey, 79% of respondents said their average grocery bill increased in the last three months.

More than half of shoppers—55%—reported buying more private label products today than they did a year ago. This trend has prompted Save A Lot to expand its offerings. In the past year, the company introduced 55 new store-brand items, including pantry staples and pet food under the Oliver & Scout label.

“Not only do we focus on offering great economic value—we are very intentional on the product quality,” said Sally Fatzinger, Save A Lot’s Vice President of Center Store. “Our value and quality equation sets our private label products apart.”

Economic Pressures Curtail Summer Celebrations

The survey also found that economic concerns are affecting how people gather. Fifty-three percent of respondents said they scaled back their summer holiday hosting plans.

To save money, 32% of those still planning gatherings cut back on decorations, while 30% opted for more affordable meals. These decisions reflect a broader pattern of consumers prioritizing household budgets over festive extras.

Price Beats All in Store Choice

When asked about the most essential factor in choosing where to shop for groceries, 82% of respondents cited price. Produce quality came second at 66%, followed by proximity to home at 54%.

Nearly half of the respondents—49%—said price was “extremely important” in their grocery decisions. Additionally, 40% of those surveyed said they are very likely to shop at discount grocery chains, like Save A Lot, due to rising food costs.

“Shoppers are prioritizing value, and that’s shaping where they shop, what they buy, and how they provide for their families,” Fatzinger said. “At Save A Lot, we’re committed to delivering great taste, quality, and value every day.”

Save A Lot Focuses on Affordable, High-Quality Food

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is the largest independently owned discount grocery chain in the country. Its stores focus on offering everyday low prices and high-quality private label groceries alongside USDA-inspected meats, farm-fresh produce, and national brands.

While food inflation has pushed many consumers to reconsider their shopping habits, Save A Lot is positioning itself as a reliable destination for those seeking quality at a fair price. Its expanded lineup of private label groceries underscores that strategy.

The company says it believes all communities should have access to affordable, nutritious food. And as economic conditions evolve, Save A Lot plans to continue adapting to meet its customers’ changing needs.

The survey was conducted via Pollfish in June 2025 and included responses from 600 U.S. adults across diverse demographic backgrounds.