Save A Lot y Mas is a New Hispanic Store Format

As part of its ongoing strategic collaboration, Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., and Leevers Supermarkets announced the opening of a new store format called Save A Lot y Mas. Located at 9430 Midland Blvd. in Overland, Mo., the store builds on the core Save A Lot concept, offering an expanded selection of fresh Hispanic produce, specialty meats and bakery items designed to deliver both cultural relevance and everyday value.

The new concept, with two additional locations in Colorado, will operate as a test-and-learn format with the potential for further introduction into other Save A Lot locations serving a large Hispanic customer base.

“Save A Lot y Mas is an extension of our work, expanding on our commitment to delivering quality, culturally meaningful grocery experiences at affordable prices,” said Bill Mayo, Save A Lot Chief Operating Officer. “We’ll continue to test and learn as we expand our product offerings and store formats into other areas.”

The store concept is the next iteration in a continuing collaboration between Save A Lot and Leevers to better serve the Hispanic community and follows the introduction of the Ahorra Mucho store format in Aurora, Colo., last fall. Save A Lot y Mas incorporates learnings from Ahorra Mucho and blends these best practices within the successful value-driven Save A Lot platform customers know and love. Initial concept features include an enhanced and diverse produce assortment, a curated meat selection with popular cuts and ready-to-cook marinated options, and partnerships with local bakeries to offer fresh-baked sweet breads and other authentic bakery options.

Save A Lot y Mas will also introduce updated graphics and advertising designed to better connect with Spanish-speaking shoppers. Spanish will be prominently featured throughout the store and across marketing materials, including in-store signage and digital promotions.

“Save A Lot y Mas is part of our ongoing concept development efforts to better meet the needs of Hispanic shoppers,” said Jon Koontz, Chief Operating Officer at Leevers Supermarkets. “We’re excited to bring these offerings to the vibrant St. Louis community. Using what we learn here, and in our locations in Colorado, we hope to be able to bring insights about how best to serve this growing customer base to the broader Save A Lot network.”



To celebrate the opening, the store will host a carnival July 9 in the store parking lot, beginning at 8 a.m. CT, with fun activities for all ages including a bounce house, cotton candy machine, face painting, taco truck, the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile, tasty samples, coupons and more. Community members and shoppers, alongside representatives from the St. Louis Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.

Save A Lot y Mas in Overland is open daily from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is the largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the U.S., with approximately 700 stores in 30 states. True to its mission of being a hometown grocer, Save A Lot strives to provide unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items.

About Leevers Supermarkets

Leevers Supermarkets, inc. is a 100% employee-owned business, operating independently run grocery stores under banners including Save A Lot, El Mercado De Colorado, and Leevers Locavore in Colorado, St. Louis and the Mid-Atlantic region. Leevers-operated stores passionately serve local communities by identifying their interests and needs and delivering a full, fresh, and friendly shopping experience that uniquely delivers what customers want.