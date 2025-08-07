NRF 2025 Hot 25: Grocery Stores Make Top 10

The National Retail Federation announced the 2025 Hot 25 Retailers list, compiled by Kantar. The annual list ranks the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S. based on increases in domestic sales between 2023 and 2024.

“The 2025 Hot 25 list represents a range of retailers that have experienced impressive growth over the span of a year,” NRF Chief Economist and Executive Director of Research Mark Mathews said. “Acquisitions and expansions led to sales growth for many of this year’s retailers, while several international businesses on the list continued to increase their presence in the United States.”

The list features a variety of retailers, but grocery stores and supermarkets like Superior Grocers, Aldi, Sprouts and Grocery Outlet all made the top 10.

This year, JD Sports ranks as the fastest-growing retailer in the U.S. following its acquisition of Hibbett in 2024. The company achieved 41.5% domestic sales growth after adding nearly 1,200 Hibbett, City Gear and Sports Addition stores across 36 states.

Rounding out the top five are Primark at No. 2 with 30% sales growth, followed by Fast Retailing (27.7%), Shell (26.8%) and Abercrombie & Fitch (15.2%). Primark and Abercrombie & Fitch both jumped two spots on this year’s list, while Fast Retailing remained at No. 3 for the second year in a row. Shell marked its first appearance on the list following its acquisition of Timewise stores from Landmark and Brewer from Brewer Oil Co. in 2024.

Related Article: Top 100 Retailers 2025: NRF & Kantar Read article

Amazon returns to the list for the first time since 2021, coming in at No. 11 with 9.4% sales growth between 2023 and 2024. Amazon’s various efforts across physical sales, marketplace services and its growing retail footprint across Amazon stores and Whole Foods earned the company a spot on the list.

“This year’s Hot 25 list is composed of a mix of new and returning retailers that have grown by adapting to the needs of their customers and enhancing the overall shopping experience,” Kantar Senior Vice President of Global Retail and Technology David Marcotte said. “Successful retailers will need to continue to invest in in-store technology, offer greater convenience and provide employee management trainings.”

Newcomers to the list in 2025 include Shell (No. 4), Sprouts (No. 8), QuikTrip (No. 9), Muji (No. 14), H Mart (No. 16), ampm (No. 17), 99 Ranch Market (No. 20), Wawa (No. 23), Festival Foods (No. 24) and CVS (No. 25).