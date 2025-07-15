Top 100 Retailers 2025: NRF & Kantar

The National Retail Federation (NRF) released its annual list of the Top 100 Retailers, compiled by Kantar. The 2025 Top 100 Retailers ranks the industry’s largest companies according to 2024 U.S. sales.

“This year’s Top 100 Retailers represent a diverse group of businesses that have adapted and evolved to a changing economic landscape,” NRF Executive Director of Research Mark Mathews said. “As consumers evaluate their spending priorities, businesses are unlocking new ways to better connect with customers and retain loyalty.”

Walmart continues to top the list with 2024 U.S. retail sales of $568.70 billion, representing 7% growth for the retailer. Amazon retained its No. 2 spot with U.S. sales of $273.66 billion, followed by Costco Wholesale ($183.05 billion), The Kroger Co. ($150.79 billion) and The Home Depot ($148.21 billion).

While the list of companies in the top 13 remained the same as last year, there were slight movements as Target dropped from No. 7 to No. 8, while Boots Alliance moved up a spot to No. 7.



“As with recent years, I would say you could take last year’s list and just flip it over for 2025,” Kantar Senior Vice President of Global Insights and Technology David Marcotte said. “While the companies at the top of the list not only reflect those with the strongest retail sales, they are also a reflection of those that have remained nimble to a changing landscape from the impacts of trade policy and shifting consumer habits.”

The Top 100 Retailers are ranked by past 52/53-week annual retail sales. In almost all instances, sales used to rank companies are for retail activity in the United States only.

Visit the link here to view the full 2025 Top 100 Retailers list, additional information on methodology and answers to frequently asked questions.

For additional insights, view NRF’s 2025 Top 50 Global Retailers and 2024 Hot 25 Retailers lists.