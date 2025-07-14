Grupo Mariposa Buys Gaseosas Postobón, Expands in Colombia

Guatemala’s Grupo Mariposa, a multinational food and beverage company, has acquired Gaseosas Postobón, the historic Colombian bottling company, in a deal that also includes the Gaseosas Colombiana and Gaseosas Lux brands. Colombian business outlet La República confirmed the deal, citing sources close to the negotiation.

With this purchase, Grupo Mariposa, owner of Central America Botting Corporation (CBC), expands its footprint in the competitive Colombian non-alcoholic beverage market and strengthens its presence in Latin America. The transaction came after months of private negotiations with the Ardila Lülle Organization, owner of Postobón and other assets in Colombia, such as the RCN channel and Atlético Nacional soccer club.

Although the Guatemalan conglomerate did not disclose the exact value of the transaction, financial sources indicate that, as of December 31, 2024, the combined equity value of Postobón, Colombiana, and Lux amounted to $2.8 billion, according to the newspaper El Colombiano.

A Strategic Move in Latin America

The acquisition of Gaseosas Postobón by Grupo Mariposa marks a new chapter in the Guatemalan firm’s expansion. Mariposa already has operations in more than 15 countries, including Mexico, Peru, and Ecuador, and is seeking to consolidate its position in Colombia, one of the region’s key markets.

“The operation reinforces our strategic commitment to Latin America and to diversifying our portfolio in a market with great potential such as Colombia,” a Grupo Mariposa executive told Guatemala’s Prensa Libre newspaper.

Although neither company has disclosed the official amount of the transaction, La República indicated that the deal will include production plants, distribution centers, and intellectual property associated with the acquired brands.

Historic Brands Changing Hands

Gaseosas Postobón, founded in 1904 in Medellín, is one of Colombia’s most traditional companies. With its Gaseosa Colombiana and Lux brands, the company has had a prominent place in the country’s soft drink consumption.

Despite its history, fierce competition, and the need to adapt to new trends in beverages, the Ardila Lülle Organization divested itself of this business. The parent company will retain the Postobón brand for other products, including water, juices, and energy drinks, according to Portafolio.

The entry of Grupo Mariposa opens the door to the modernization of Gaseosas Postobón’s production and distribution lines, with the expectation of repositioning the traditional brands in a market where Coca-Cola and PepsiCo lead the category.

Who is Grupo Mariposa?

Headquartered in Guatemala City, Grupo Mariposa is currently one of the largest food and beverage conglomerates in Central America. In 1864, businessman Enrique Castillo Córdoba and his family founded the conglomerate by initially establishing the Fábrica de Bebidas de Centroamérica (Central America Bottling Corporation ).

This company grew to become Grupo Mariposa, which has four business units. The main one is Central America Bottling Corporation (CBC), which in 1942 established an agreement with PepsiCo for the production and marketing of its products in Guatemala. It is currently PepsiCo’s oldest bottler outside the United States.

The other three business units are Beliv, focused on developing, producing, and marketing beverages and nutritional products; Bia, one of the fastest-growing food companies in the region; and Apex Capital, a private equity fund focused on consumer companies.

In recent years, the company has implemented an aggressive regional expansion strategy. In 2023, for example, it acquired Peru’s Industrias San Miguel, and had previously closed operations in Mexico and the Caribbean.

With the purchase of Gaseosas Postobón, Mariposa not only gains access to a robust distribution network in Colombia but also positions itself to compete in emerging categories such as low-sugar and functional beverages.

Reactions and Challenges Ahead

Industry experts believe the deal could boost the Colombian beverage market. Mauricio Reina, an economic analyst consulted by Colombian magazine Semana, said that “the arrival of Grupo Mariposa brings fresh capital and a regional vision that can revitalize brands that seemed stagnant.”

However, the challenge will be no small feat. The competition includes global giants such as Coca-Cola FEMSA and PepsiCo, as well as local companies that have innovated with artisanal and healthy beverages.

In addition, the operational integration between Postobón’s plants and logistics centers with the Mariposa Group’s structure could face regulatory and union obstacles, according to La República.

What’s Next for Grupo Mariposa

If regulatory approvals are granted, Grupo Mariposa will complete the acquisition in the last quarter of 2025.

The Guatemalan firm’s arrival in Colombia could also open the door to future alliances or acquisitions in the Andean region, a market of more than 100 million consumers.

The Mariposa Group is thus consolidating its position as a key player in the beverage business in Latin America, with Colombia as its latest conquest.