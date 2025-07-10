Macrorrueda Colombia 2025 Boosts Trade, Investment and Tourism 

More than 3,000 national and international business leaders gathered at Macrorrueda Colombia 2025, held July 9–10 at Cali’s Valle del Pacífico Events Center. Organized by ProColombia and supported by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism, the event marked a milestone by integrating exports, foreign investment, and tourism into a single business platform for the first time.

Beyond opening global business opportunities, Macrorrueda Colombia 2025 aims to position the country as a strategic hub while highlighting the economic potential of its regions.

A Roadmap to Transform the National Economy

Within this framework, Trade Minister Diana Marcela Morales Rojas described the event as a key government tool for transforming Colombia’s economy with a strong regional focus.

She emphasized that Macrorrueda Colombia 2025 provides real opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises to access global markets. “We’re not just promoting products; we’re opening doors for tourism and attracting investment in sustainable sectors like bioeconomy, agribusiness, and clean energy,” Morales said.

This cross-sector approach supports the government’s broader goal to diversify Colombia’s export base and establish long-term international partnerships.

Macrorrueda Colombia 2025 Showcases Business diversity and International Reach

ProColombia President Carmen Caballero highlighted that the event brought together 1,455 Colombian companies of all sizes with 609 buyers and investors from 49 countries. Over 8,000 one-on-one meetings were scheduled, making Macrorrueda Colombia 2025 the country’s top business matchmaking event of the year.

Additionally, the event featured an inclusive business environment: 691 women-led businesses, 49 representing Afro-Colombian entrepreneurs, 34 from rural communities, and 27 companies led by victims of the armed conflict. These figures underscore how internationalization can also foster equity.

Buyers from North America, including the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean, made up 41% of participants, followed by Latin America with 34%. Emerging markets such as Finland, Croatia, Haiti and the Cayman Islands also took part.

Colombia’s Pacific Region Plays a Leading Economic Role

The event’s location sent a clear message. Valle del Cauca, the host department of Macrorrueda Colombia 2025, plays a key role in the country’s global strategy. Governor Dilian Francisca Toro said the department’s multimodal logistics network and industrial infrastructure already host more than 200 foreign companies.

This makes Cali a natural gateway to the Pacific, enabling Colombia to access key global markets in Asia and the Americas.

Neighboring departments like Cauca and Nariño have also strengthened their export profiles, sending specialty coffee, cocoa, software and IT services to the U.S., Mexico, and Europe.



Cali: Business-Friendly and Job-Focused

Cali Mayor Alejandro Eder emphasized the city’s vision to become a hub of innovation and opportunity. “We’ve achieved the lowest unemployment rate in 19 years. Macrorrueda Colombia 2025 helps us attract new investment and create business alliances that accelerate local growth,” he said.

He also noted the strong institutional support behind the event, with contributions from the governor’s office, city hall, the Chamber of Commerce of Cali, and both public and private partners who contributed over COP 1 billion in cash and services.

Strategic Sectors Drive Export Diversification

Among the 1,312 exporting businesses, 517 represented agribusiness, 284 fashion and textiles, 176 metalworking, 173 digital and 4.0 industries, and 162 chemicals and life sciences.

Departments like Antioquia, Cundinamarca, Risaralda, Atlántico, and Caldas sent large delegations. Meanwhile, emerging regions such as Putumayo, Arauca, and Chocó also participated with niche product showcases.



Solutions Hub Offers Technical Support and Advisory

In parallel with business matchmaking, Macrorrueda Colombia 2025 hosted a Solutions Hub with 22 national and international agencies — including ICA, DIAN, INVIMA, the FDA and Bancóldex — offering real-time guidance on exports, compliance, logistics and financing.

This component further supports the event’s goal of empowering companies beyond the deals — by building long-term capabilities.

According to María del Mar Palau, president of the Chamber of Commerce of Cali, over 120 companies received training on crafting business pitches, setting international pricing, and identifying export markets.

“We worked closely with the regional government to ensure these businesses were fully prepared and had a strong presence at the event,” she said.

Macrorrueda Colombia 2025: Where Business Meets Opportunity

Ultimately, Macrorrueda Colombia 2025 demonstrated Colombia’s ability to compete globally while promoting regional development, inclusion, and sustainability.

By aligning its export, investment, and tourism strategies, the country strengthens its position in global markets. And with Cali leading the way, Colombia reaffirms its role as a dynamic force in Latin American trade and economic growth.