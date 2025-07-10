Ilia Topuria & Reina: Protein Power for Retail

In the competitive world of food and beverage, standing out on crowded shelves requires more than just a great product. It demands a powerful story, a compelling connection, and a strategic alliance that resonates with modern consumers. This is precisely what Postres Reina, a national leader in dairy desserts, has achieved with its bold new line of high-protein products and an electrifying partnership with MMA world champion, Ilia Topuria. The campaign, aptly titled “If You Want to Be King, Choose Queen,” isn’t just about selling protein; it’s about inspiring a generation.

Reina’s new range is specifically crafted for the active, athletic, and health-conscious consumer. As demand for functional foods soars, Reina is seizing the opportunity to offer products that deliver on performance, taste, and overall well-being. But to truly dominate this space, they needed a champion – and they found one in Ilia Topuria, the undisputed “King of the Octagon.”

Topuria isn’t just an athlete; he’s an influencer with millions of followers, embodying discipline, strength, self-improvement, and success – values that perfectly align with Reina’s aspirational messaging. This collaboration isn’t merely a celebrity endorsement; it’s an alliance of champions, designed to forge a deep connection with a new generation of consumers who seek products that fuel their ambitions and support their healthy lifestyles. The clever wordplay of the campaign’s title playfully and aspirationally links the desire for self-improvement with the Reina brand.

Fueling Retail Growth: A Protein Campaign

For retailers, this partnership presents a significant opportunity to drive traffic and boost turnover. The striking, modern, and on-trend packaging of Reina’s protein range, featuring Topuria’s image, offers immediate differentiation on the shelf. Imagine the impact of prominent posters, shelf headers, and stoppers in refrigerated aisles, all leveraging Ilia’s massive media visibility. Point-of-sale materials, including displays and digital content, will transform ordinary shopping experiences into engaging moments. Each product even features a QR code, granting consumers exclusive access to content showcasing Ilia’s training and product recommendations – a direct link from the store to the consumer’s digital world.

The benefits extend far beyond brand visibility. For Reina, this collaboration strengthens its healthy and active positioning, attracting a crucial young demographic (18-35) that is both athletic and demanding. By associating with Topuria, Reina embeds itself with values that resonate deeply with its target audience.

For the consumer, the appeal is clear: high-protein products that are low in fat and sugars, ideal for post-workout recovery or as a healthy, satisfying snack. The endorsement by a world champion adds an unparalleled layer of credibility and aspirational value. Products like the Chocolate Protein Pudding (10g protein), Gelatin Protein (6g protein), and Vanilla Protein Pudding (10g protein) are designed to meet the nutritional needs of an active lifestyle without compromising on taste.

The campaign activation is comprehensive and strategically designed for maximum reach. A national launch across digital media and social networks will ensure widespread awareness. Targeted campaigns on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube will leverage exclusive content featuring Ilia, while a strong presence in gyms, sports centers, and fitness events will connect directly with the core audience. Adding to the excitement, promotional actions with Ilia Topuria fight giveaways will further amplify engagement and drive consumer participation.