Shoppers Prioritize Health & Protein in their Basket

A recent study by 84.51° in Consumer Digest reveals a growing trend toward incorporating foods with functional health benefits, particularly those high in protein, as consumers shift away from ultra-processed options. It appears that 2025 shoppers are increasingly changing their focus to health and wellness, which is reflected in their grocery shopping habits.

In a new infographic titled “The Healthy Basket Shift,” 84.51° examines how shoppers are rethinking their food choices concerning their health goals. This transformation presents significant opportunities for brands to connect with health-conscious consumers who are seeking foods that support both their physical and mental well-being.



Key insights in The Healthy Basket Shift include:

Mexican foods, such as peppers, refried beans, and tortillas, are among the top five foods that shoppers purchase in the sale basket as value-added vegetables.

47% of shoppers plan to increase their protein intake as part of a healthy diet, in line with a broader trend toward high-protein foods that support weight loss, muscle building, and bone health.

41% of shoppers describe their current eating habits as healthy. However, they still face challenges such as cravings for unhealthy foods (69%), the cost of healthy foods (49%), and time constraints (45%)—barriers that make maintaining a healthy diet difficult.

Protein-enhanced products are seeing significant growth, with higher-income households ($150K+) dominating purchases of protein-enriched cereals, while lower-income households ($35K-$49K) have lower adoption. This indicates an opportunity for brands to tailor their offerings by income segment.

57% of shoppers want to receive nutrition information while shopping, creating opportunities for brands to deliver relevant educational content and guidance that helps shoppers make informed decisions.

Related Article: Protein Consumption Rises for Health and Flavor in 2025 Read article

As shoppers seek to improve their health while managing rising food costs, brands can engage them through personalized promotions, targeted advertising, and cross-promotion of complementary health products. By utilizing Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM), Kroger’s retail media business, powered by 84.51°, brands can connect with health-conscious consumers at the right moments. This can be achieved through social advertising, product listing ads, or programmatic campaigns, all of which are aimed at driving growth and enhancing brand visibility.