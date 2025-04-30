Halloween 2025 Prep Starts Now

Mars, the authority on Halloween and maker of some of the world’s most beloved treats and snacks, is again celebrating Halfway to Halloween by unveiling its 2025 Halloween line-up alongside the second annual “Mars Tricks, Treats and Trends” report. Fueled by consumer insights, Mars is conjuring up eerie-sistible seasonal offerings you won’t want to miss.

In partnership with Ipsos, Mars is once again diving into the delicious details of how Americans are planning, celebrating and—most importantly—stocking up on candy for the biggest treating occasion of the year when Halloween and candy go hand in hand. The new data reveals a whopping 95 percent of Americans planning to celebrate Halloween typically purchase some type of candy, with chocolate being the top choice.

In it for the long haunt

For some, the spooky spirit starts frighteningly early, especially Gen Z and Millennials, our Halloween enthusiasts. Nearly 1 in 10 Gen Z and Millennials are already conjuring up their celebrations, and these generations are also most likely to buy seasonal treats as soon as they see them online or in store. Gen Z and Millennials also don’t wait for the leaves to fall to start their Halloween planning—on average, they start planning almost 2 months out. They’re also fueling the rise of the Summerween trend, because why wait until October to indulge in the festivities?

“At Mars, we think about Halloween year-round and increasingly we are seeing consumers embrace the spooky season early as well,” said Tim LeBel, Chief Halloween Officer and President of Sales at Mars Wrigley North America. “As the authority on Halloween, Mars has something for every ghost and ghoul no matter how… or how early… you celebrate this year.”

Chocolate holds the throne

According to the “Mars Tricks, Treats and Trends” report, chocolate reigns supreme among Halloween candy, with 80 percent of Halloween candy purchasers reporting they typically buy this perennial favorite. M&M’S®—a top brand for Halloween—will release an all-new M&M’S® Halloween Blend in Milk Chocolate, Peanut Milk Chocolate and Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate varieties, and is celebrating the return of M&M’S® Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie for a second year. While chocolate still holds its lead as a favorite across generations, Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to purchase gummy, fruity and sour treats than other generations.

Themed sweets make for an exciting treat

The report also found that half (50 percent) of purchasers typically buy Halloween-themed candy. And Mars has you covered with festive shapes like SNICKERS® Pumpkins, which will debut a new 6-pack offering, and new Fun Size M&M’S® Peanut Butter giveaway bags that are perfect for delighting trick-or-treaters. Mars is also bringing back fan favorites Ghoulish Green TWIX® and SNICKERS®, along with SKITTLES® Shriekers—bringing a haunting twist to iconic Mars candies.

Enjoyable Halloween variety packs

Mars is a top choice for variety packs during Halloween, and this year, there are even more options for every chocolate, fruity, and gummy fan. With Gen Z and Millennials more likely to purchase fruity treats than other generations, Mars is releasing additional combinations of fruity fan favorites that are scary good, such as STARBURST®, STARBURST® FaveREDs, SKITTLES®, and SKITTLES® Wild Berry.

The complete 2025 Mars Halloween product lineup will include:

Returning Seasonal Staples M&M’S® Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie SNICKERS® Pumpkins TWIX® and SNICKERS® Ghoulish Green SKITTLES® Shriekers

NEW! M&M’S® With Festive Flare M&M’S® Milk Chocolate Halloween Blend M&M’S® Peanut Milk Chocolate Halloween Blend M&M’S® Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate Halloween Blend

NEW! Seasonal Packaging M&M’S® Peanut Butter Fun Size Giveaway Bags SNICKERS® Pumpkins 6-Pack

NEW! Variety Packs STARBURST®, STARBURST® FaveREDs, SKITTLES®, SKITTLES® Wild Berry SNICKERS®, MILKY WAY®, TWIX®, 3 MUSKETEERS® HUBBA BUBBA®, LIFE SAVERS®, STARBURST® M&M’S®, STARBURST®, SKITTLES®, SNICKERS®



With the release of the latest report and innovative product offerings, Mars remains committed to delivering seasonal excitement, quality treats and insights around treating moments.

Ipsos Survey Methodology:

These are some findings from an Ipsos survey, conducted on behalf of Mars, Incorporated, among n=2,406 adults in the U.S., age 18 and up, who indicate plans to celebrate Halloween. The survey was conducted online, in English, between March 20-25, 2025. The starting sample for the survey was a representative sample of n=3,000 U.S. adults, including an oversample of n=105 Gen Z adults, who were then screened on how, if at all, they plan to celebrate Halloween. The credibility interval, a measure of precision used for online, non-probability polls, for this survey is plus or minus 2.4 percentage points. The survey was weighted to known population characteristics on gender, age, race/ethnicity, religion and income.