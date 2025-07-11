Ferrero Buys WK Kellogg Co for $3.1 Billion

The Ferrero Group and WK Kellogg Co announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Ferrero has agreed to acquire WK Kellogg Co, for $23.00 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of $3.1 billion. The acquisition, which includes the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of WK Kellogg Co’s iconic portfolio of breakfast cereals across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean, is part of Ferrero’s plan for strategic growth and expands the Company’s reach across more consumption occasions with renowned beloved brands and strong consumer relevance.

This transaction represents another chapter in Ferrero’s proven strategy to acquire, invest in, and grow iconic brands as it continues to enhance its overall footprint and product offerings in North America. As a result of this strong growth, in North America Ferrero and its affiliated companies currently count more than 14,000 employees across 22 Plants and 11 offices. The North America portfolio includes Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher® as well as iconic American brands such as Butterfinger®, Keebler®, and Famous Amos®. It also includes confectionery brands like Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, and Trolli® as well as frozen treat brands like Blue Bunny®, Bomb Pop®, and Halo Top®.

Drawing upon its previous successful acquisitions in the United States, Ferrero plans to invest in and grow WK Kellogg Co’s iconic brands including Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes®, Kellogg’s Froot Loops®, Kellogg’s Frosted Mini Wheats®, Kellogg’s Special K®, Kellogg’s Rice Krispies®, Kellogg’s Raisin Bran®, Kashi®, Bear Naked®, and more that are well-loved by American consumers. WK Kellogg Co is a renowned company, in operation for nearly 120 years, and a leader shaping the future of breakfast. Ferrero, which also brings over 75 years of heritage, has long admired WK Kellogg Co’s legacy and is proud to be entrusted with carrying these iconic American brands forward.

Leadership Perspectives on the Acquisition

“I am thrilled to welcome WK Kellogg Co to the Ferrero Group. This is more than just an acquisition – it represents the coming together of two companies, each with a proud legacy and generations of loyal consumers,” said Giovanni Ferrero, Executive Chairman of the Ferrero Group. “Over recent years, Ferrero has expanded its presence in North America, bringing together our well-known brands from around the world with local jewels rooted in the U.S. Today’s news is a key milestone in that journey, giving us confidence in the opportunities ahead.”

“We believe this proposed transaction maximizes value for our shareowners and enables WK Kellogg Co to write the next chapter of our company’s storied legacy,” said Gary Pilnick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WK Kellogg Co. “Since becoming an independent public company in October 2023, we have made excellent progress on our journey to become a more focused and more profitable business – driven by our tremendous people and a winning culture – all while building a strong foundation for future growth. Joining Ferrero will provide WK Kellogg Co with greater resources and more flexibility to grow our iconic brands in this competitive and dynamic market. As a family-owned private company with values in line with our founder W.K. Kellogg, Ferrero provides a great home for our people and has a track record of supporting the communities in which it operates. We look forward to collaborating with their team to deliver on the great promise of cereal, explore opportunities beyond cereal, and help us bring our best to consumers every day.”

Lapo Civiletti, Chief Executive Officer of the Ferrero Group, added, “WK Kellogg Co, a trusted company with beloved brands, represents a meaningful addition to the Ferrero Group. Enhancing our portfolio with these complementary household brands marks an important step towards expanding Ferrero’s presence across more consumption occasions and reinforces our commitment to delivering value to consumers in North America.”

Similar to WK Kellogg Co, Ferrero traces its roots to humble beginnings as a family business, still operating in the town where they were founded. After the transaction closes, Battle Creek, MI will remain a core location for the company and will be Ferrero’s headquarters for North America cereal.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, Ferrero will acquire all outstanding equity of WK Kellogg Co for $23.00 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of $3.1 billion. Upon the successful completion of the transaction, shares of WK Kellogg Co’s common stock will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange, and the company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrero.

The Board of Directors of WK Kellogg Co unanimously approved the agreement.

WK Kellogg Co shareowners must approve the transaction, and it requires regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. We expect it to close in the second half of 2025.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation Trust and the Gund Family have entered into agreements pursuant to which they have committed to vote shares representing 21.7% of WK Kellogg Co’s common stock, as of July 7, 2025, in favor of the transaction.

Lazard is acting as lead financial advisor with BofA Securities acting as co-advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP serving as legal counsel to Ferrero. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis LLP are serving as legal counsel to WK Kellogg Co.

WK Kellogg Co Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2025 Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Results

In connection with the announcement, WK Kellogg Co is providing preliminary second quarter 2025 net sales and Adjusted EBITDA results. For the second quarter ended June 28, 2025, the company expects net sales to be in the range of $610 million to $615 million and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $43 million to $48 million.

These preliminary results are estimates based on information available to management as of the date of this release and are subject to change upon completion of the Company’s standard closing procedures and review by its independent registered public accounting firm. As a result, there can be no assurance that the company’s final results will not differ from these preliminary estimates. See “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” below for information on certain factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ from these preliminary estimates.

WK Kellogg Co will issue its full second quarter 2025 results and related financial information on August 5, 2025. A press release will be available on the company’s website that morning at 8:00 a.m. EST. Please visit investor.wkkellogg.com to access these materials. Due to the pending transaction, WK Kellogg Co will not host a webcast to discuss its second quarter 2025 results.