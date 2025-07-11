Are you ready for your team to go back to school?

Amidst the applause and cheers at the UC Berkeley graduation ceremony, a young woman approached the podium. She did not speak in English, as is customary. She spoke in Spanish. “This achievement is not only mine,” she said, “it belongs to my parents, my community, and everyone who dreamed of this moment.”

Her name is Arisay Martínez, the daughter of Mexican immigrants and the first in her family to attend college. Her message went viral. Why? Because it struck a deep chord with millions of Latinos, who saw in her a reflection of their own dreams, their own struggles, and their own childhoods.

Arisay Martinez

Arisay represents the result of an investment: emotional, financial, and human. The investment of parents who worked tirelessly. Of a girl who studied in English without ever stopping thinking in Spanish. Of a community that, despite the obstacles, believes in education as the path to the future.

A Story in Progress

And every summer, like a well-rehearsed ritual, the U.S. retail industry gears up for back-to-school season.

The shelves are filled with notebooks, backpacks, colored pencils, irresistible offers, and campaigns designed to attract Hispanic mothers, fathers, and students.

In our grocery chains, we focus on snacks, lunch boxes, and promotions for a variety of products that Latino consumers love.

These Hispanic children are a source of pride, now numbering more than 18.8 million here in the U.S. and representing not just a market but a story in the making.

But today, from HumanX Insights, I want to connect our back-to-school business with a debt we owe to Hispanic retail… one that goes beyond the average ticket or shelf execution:

Are You Ready for Back to School… for Your Employees?

Latino children represent nearly 26% of all children under the age of 18 in the United States. They are bicultural and bilingual and grow up with a keen awareness of their roots and their role in a society that still does not offer them equal opportunities.

Many of these young Hispanics start their first job in retail, in our own stores.

According to Pew Research, college enrollment among young Hispanics reached a record high in 2021, with 2.4 million Latino students enrolled in four-year colleges. However, more than half of them face financial difficulties in completing their studies.

And let’s not forget that 40% of Latinos in the U.S. are under the age of 25. It’s no exaggeration to say that the future of the country—and of retail—literally depends on their progress. Because, I insist, it’s not just their consumer power but their power as a driving force of talent in our stores and organizations.

I have no doubt that your stores will look spectacular for back-to-school shopping.

If you’ve prepared well, you’ll prioritize healthy foods and be sure to stock products featuring “Lilo & Stitch,” Disney’s hit movie this summer, which has grossed more than $950 million worldwide.

The Value of the Human Factor

But while we invest in filling our shelves with backpacks, what are our plans for investing in the skills of our teams?

Today, one in five retail workers in the U.S. is Latino. Many of them have stories similar to Arisay’s. However, most have never received formal training in leadership, digital skills, or team management.

And that’s a strategic mistake. According to a study by Indeed, the most in-demand skills in retail include effective communication, adaptability, digital literacy, and conflict management.

All of these can be taught if there is a will to do so.

Related Article: Retail Learning Institute Empowers Hispanics Read article

Keep in Mind Who Is at the Heart of Your Business

Digital transformation has already reached retail: contactless checkout, rewards apps, and artificial intelligence on shelves. But if we don’t prepare our employees to live in this new reality, we risk leaving the heart of the business behind.

Imagine a program where every new employee receives mentoring on leadership, basic English classes for customer service, and sessions on technological tools for sales or inventory, in addition to learning how to use a cash register.

The investment is worth it. According to Stanford GSB, Latino-led businesses generate more than $800 billion in annual revenue in the U.S., but many started from the bottom, thanks to someone who believed in them.

What if you are that “someone” within your company?

This back-to-school season is a great opportunity to renew our commitment to Hispanic children… but also to the young and not-so-young people in our stores who were once those children. They dream, they strive, they want more.

If retail wants to remain relevant in the lives of Latino families, it has to go beyond the shelves. It has to educate.

Because selling snacks this season will be easy, but educating future leaders… that’s what really transforms communities; it’s the human experience we aspire to.

Are you ready for your kids to go back to school? Now ask yourself: are you ready for your team?

While 42% of non-Hispanics have Bachelors degree or higher

Only 21% of Hispanics do…