Retail Learning Institute Empowers Hispanics

For nearly a century, one institution has been dedicated to training and developing professionals in the retail industry. With a focus on adaptability and relevance, the now-named Retail Learning Institute has evolved to meet the sector’s ever-changing needs. The key to its success? A robust catalog of courses offered in Spanish. Ana Velázquez, the Institute’s Vice President, emphasizes the Institute’s commitment to accessibility and effectiveness, particularly for the Spanish-speaking community.

A Bilingual Catalog for a Diverse Sector

The Retail Learning Institute offers online training programs in everything from customer service and inventory management to food safety and regulatory compliance. With over 300 courses in English and more than 175 in Spanish, the institute ensures that associates across all departments, from entry-level to management, have access to quality education.

“We start with onboarding topics like customer service and professionalism, then compliance courses in areas of government requirements like SNAP and WIC, all the way to sexual harassment, food safety, and store security. We’ve also added courses designed specifically for supervisors and managers,” explains Velázquez.

The online platform Docebo, launched in 2015, offers various features to facilitate learning and track progress. The courses are designed with a diverse pedagogical approach, including interactive videos, animations, scenario-based challenges, and games, ensuring the content is engaging and easy to apply in the workplace.

“We are proud of our team. Soon, a Spanish speaker will be leading us. As a bilingual Brazilian, Latinos have always led the institute, and it will continue to be,” says Paulo Goelzer, the Institute’s President and CEO.

Adaptability and Relevance: Keys to Success

Instructional designers develop the courses, validating the content through customer feedback and ensuring its relevance and applicability. “Given that every organization is unique, we focus on industry best practices, but we also include/recognize those practices that may apply in certain regions or more unique store formats,” says Velázquez.

The average duration of the courses ranges from 3-minute modules to 8-hour programs, adapting to the needs of workers and their schedules. The platform is available online and offers a mobile app, allowing access anytime, anywhere.