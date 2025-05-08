Exclusive launch in the US: Natura’s Orange with Natural Pulp

Natura’s, the leading brand of nectars in Honduras, is expanding its presence in the United States with the launch of Natura’s Orange, an orange drink with natural pulp.

GOYA exclusively distributes this product to satisfy the preferences of Hispanic consumers seeking a refreshing and nutritious beverage.

Sustained Growth in the Market

Natura’s has maintained an average growth rate of over 20% in the last five years, consolidating its position in the beverage market.

This launch reinforces its expansion strategy in the US, where the brand has been present for over a decade, winning over palates with its high-quality products.

Benefits of Natura’s Orange

This new beverage stands out for its natural composition and health benefits. It contains natural orange pulp, is enriched with vitamin C, and does not require refrigeration, making it convenient for any occasion.

In addition, it improves digestion and is sweetened with cane sugar, offering a sweet and smooth taste.

Aimed at a Demanding Audience

Natura’s Orange targets consumers who prioritize health and enjoy natural juices. It is ideal for breakfast or as a snack at home, school, or work. Its flavor and freshness make it an excellent choice for high-quality orange juice.

Availability and Packaging

Natura’s orange nectar with natural pulp will be available in 1,000 mL Ultra Edge and 500 mL Tetra Top formats. Its official launch took place in April 2025.

Thanks to GOYA’s reach, it will have a solid distribution network in the United States’ Hispanic and Central American markets.

A Safe Bet for Distributors and Supermarkets

The orange juice market, as does the Hispanic population, continues to grow in the US. Natura’s, a nostalgic brand with a strong connection to this audience, guarantees high turnover at points of sale.

Natura’s Orange offers a winning formula and unmatched flavor, making it an excellent addition to the country’s orange juice portfolio.