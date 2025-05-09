Indianapolis is Ready for Sweets & Snacks Expo 2025

The Indiana Convention Center is poised to transform into a sugary and savory paradise during the Sweets & Snacks Expo 2025, which gears up for its annual run from May 12th to 15th. For the second consecutive year in Indianapolis, the expo promises to be a crucial hub for the confectionery and snack industries, drawing thought leaders, experts, and professionals eager to shape the future of treats. Next year, Las Vegas will hold this sweet trade show.

Following a year of unprecedented exhibitor numbers, anticipation for the 2025 edition is soaring. John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association (NCA), the expo’s host organization, said, “The candy and snack industries continue to set the pace for innovation across the food industry, and the Sweets & Snacks Expo is where it all begins. Year after year, the show brings together a vibrant community that embraces bold ideas – driving manufacturers to create, inspiring retailers to surprise and delight, and ultimately delivering more exciting options for consumers.”

Here are the top trends consumers can expect to see in 2025:

Bold flavors: Consumers will find adventure in the candy and snack aisles, as bold new flavors and textures with inspiration from all over the world make their way to store shelves.

Limited-time and seasonal offerings: Consumers are looking for flashy products – whether that’s seasonal products or limited time offers, they will have to get them before they are gone!

Enhancing special moments & occasions: Candy enhances special moments, including family traditions, social gatherings, and seasonal celebrations, while snacks help consumers to savor them. Companies are meeting consumers where they want to be met with innovative new products and a variety of package sizes to suit every occasion.

Showcase and Educational Programming

The event will kick off with the return of the Supplier Showcase on May 12th and 13th. This dedicated marketplace will connect manufacturers with suppliers offering vital ingredients, state-of-the-art machinery, innovative packaging solutions, and other essential services designed to meet evolving consumer demands.

Beyond the bustling show floor, attendees can expect diverse educational programming. Over 40 insights-driven sessions will feature industry experts delving into groundbreaking data, emerging trends, and strategic insights. Topics will range from the science behind cocoa-free indulgence and the intricacies of “snackonomics” to understanding what makes a product go viral and connecting with future generations of candy and snack consumers.

Main Topics

The Supplier Showcase Education will offer a focused look at sustainability within the confectionery industry. Experts will explore the potential of artificial intelligence in creating novel snacks, strategies for enhancing consumer engagement through augmented packaging, navigating the complexities of California’s synthetic colors ban, and the growing demand for transitioning traditional confections to low-sugar alternatives.

New Ventures and Diverse Preferences

Attendees will also explore the dynamic Startup Street, a platform for emerging companies to showcase their innovative products and revenue drivers. Meanwhile, the Specialty Market will highlight items in high-demand categories such as allergen-free, sustainable, organic, and gourmet options, offering a glimpse into products that cater to a broad spectrum of consumer needs and preferences.