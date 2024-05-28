June is National Candy Month

June is known for many things: the beginning of summer, Father’s Day, and graduations. It has also earned the title of the sweetest month of the year because it is National Candy Month.

For candy manufacturers and retailers, National Candy Month offers a valuable opportunity to drive sales during a traditionally slow period between Easter and Halloween.

By taking advantage of this month’s celebration, shopkeepers, candy manufacturers, or distributors can realize an additional $500 million in sales potential, according to estimates offered by the National Confectioners Association (NCA), the organization that founded this holiday.

A sweet summer

According to the NCA, retailers can leverage daily assortments to increase sales velocity and profits by limiting markdowns and building larger baskets with cross-selling, secondary counters, advertising, and social media.

94% of people traveling on the road this summer will take candy.

82% of beach-goers in the U.S. will take candy with them.

96% of people planning to go camping will take candy.

Nine ideas on how to plan for National Candy Month:

Set Goals: Determine your goals for participating in National Candy Month – are you looking to increase sales, raise brand awareness, or interact with your customers? Having specific objectives will help guide your planning and execution.

Create a marketing campaign: Develop a comprehensive campaign to promote National Candy Month. It can include print and digital advertising, social media campaigns, email marketing, and in-store promotions.

Consider partnering with influencers or bloggers with a large following in the confectionery and snacking sector.

Launch limited-edition products: Introduce special-edition treats or snacks to coincide with National Candy Month. These include new flavors, unique packaging, or collaborations with other brands or organizations. Limited edition products create a sense of urgency and exclusivity, encouraging customers to make a purchase.

Organize events or tastings: Set up events or tastings where customers can try and learn about your products. Partner with retailers or venues to organize these events and leverage your customer base. This provides an opportunity to educate consumers about your brand, build relationships, and generate buzz around National Candy Month.

Collaborate with other brands or organizations: Explore partnering with complementary brands or organizations to create cross-promotions or co-branding initiatives. This can help you expand your reach and introduce your products to new audiences.

Engage with your audience on social media: Use social media platforms to interact with your audience throughout National Candy Month. Share curious content and fun facts about your products and encourage customers to share their experiences with candy using a specific hashtag. Consider running contests or sweepstakes to incentivize participation further.

Offer discounts or promotions: Create special discounts or promotions exclusive to National Candy Month. This can encourage customers to make a purchase and help drive sales. Consider offering package deals, free samples or limited-time discounts.

Support a cause: Consider partnering with a charity and donating some of your sales during National Candy Month. This showcases your brand values and encourages customers to choose your products, knowing their purchase will contribute to a more significant cause.

Monitor and analyze results: Throughout National Candy Month, track the effectiveness of your marketing efforts and campaign initiatives. Analyze sales data, social media engagement, customer feedback and other metrics to evaluate the success of your efforts. Use this information to refine your strategies for future campaigns.

The National Candy Month retailer activation campaign began in 2020 with just 570 stores. In its first two years, more than 50,000 stores participated in summer promotions, and the National Confectioners Association noted that the June celebration was an excellent opportunity to achieve substantial incremental sales in the confectionery category.