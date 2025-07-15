National Mango Board Partners with Instacart on Mango Day

The National Mango Board (NMB) announced its partnership with Instacart to give away free mangos* to customers nationwide on July 22 in celebration of National Mango Day. The one-day promotion will highlight the peak of mango season and aims to drive trial and awareness by making it easier than ever for consumers to enjoy the tropical superfruit at home.

Through the partnership, select fresh mangos will be available free of charge on Instacart for one day only. The campaign celebrates summer flavor and aligns with NMB’s mission to get more mangos into more hands, especially during the height of the summer season.

The Instacart campaign will feature a themed brand page, shoppable media placements and targeted digital creative, all designed to drive engagement and generate trial.

“This Instacart activation is a fresh way to connect with consumers right where they shop,” said Ramón Ojeda, executive director at the National Mango Board. “It’s a joyful celebration of National Mango Day and a moment to surprise and delight mango fans with something sweet and unexpected.”

Mango Mixologist

As part of the broader National Mango Day celebration, NMB is also launching Mango Mixologist, an interactive, gamified recipe tool available exclusively at Mango.org. The experience lets users mix and match ingredients to discover custom mango recipes, explore new usage occasions and learn about the fruit’s versatility in an intuitive, playful way. The launch will focus on mango-inspired cocktails and mocktails.

Ojeda added, “Mango Mixologist is a strategic evolution of how we connect with our audience. Not only are we sharing recipes through Mango Mixologist, but we’re also creating an experience that inspires people to celebrate with mango, any day of the week.”

The digital tool also includes educational content on mango selection and preparation, as well as a growing library of mango-forward recipes curated by creators and culinary influencers. Users can save and share their custom drinks, deepening engagement and discovery.

For more information on National Mango Day, the Instacart promotion or to dive into the Mango Mixologist experience, visit Mango.org.

* To redeem your free mango, visit Instacart and add the eligible National Mango Board product to your Instacart order before checking out, while supplies last. Exclusions, sales tax and terms apply.