“Joy Ride” Tour 2025: Mango Season Kicks Off!

The National Mango Board announced the return of its popular “Joy Ride” mango tour, bringing fresh mangos to consumers in Chicago, IL, and the Dallas, TX area, on summer 2025. Designed to engage and educate consumers about the joy of fresh mangos, the experience will feature an orange carpet entrance, interactive photo ops, live activations and giveaways. Visitors can also enjoy complimentary sampling cups of ripe, juicy mangos served with a variety of toppings such as coconut flakes, honey, chocolate sauce, and Tajín® Clásico and Tajín® Twist.

New this year, Tajín® is proud to be the official partner of “Joy Ride.” A tasty blend of mild chili peppers, lime and sea salt, Tajín® is one of the most popular toppings for fresh mangos, complementing the sweetness with spice and becoming a viral sensation online.

“We had such success with ‘Joy Ride’ last year and are excited to continue the campaign to further share the incredible taste and versatility of fresh mangos in a fun, educational and interactive environment,” said Ramón Ojeda, executive director at the National Mango Board. “Consumers can expect unforgettable, delicious experiences while learning about fresh mango recipes and the many nutritional benefits of the superfruit.”



“Joy Ride” kicks off in Chicago July 31 through Aug. 3, and will return the following weekend, Aug. 7 through 10. The tour then heads to the Dallas area Aug. 22 through 24. The tour will visit a variety of high-traffic locations in Chicago and the Dallas area, including retailers like ALDI, H-E-B, Jewel-Osco, Food Market La Chiquita, Mariano’s, Pete’s Market, Shop & Save and Whole Foods Market. From the bustling excitement of Chicago in the summertime to Dallas in the Lone Star State, “Joy Ride” promises unforgettable experiences for mango enthusiasts of all ages. For the full schedule, visit Mango.org/Mango-Joyride.

Those who can’t join in person can still join the fun online. A digital component of the campaign invites fans to visit the National Mango Board’s Instacart brand page to access a special coupon and enjoy the sweet taste of mango from the comfort of home. Social media influencers will amplify the excitement online, with creators sharing mango-inspired content and encouraging their audiences to join the celebration.

As a flavorful fruit with vitamins and fiber, mangos are a delicious and nutritious treat.