National Mango Board’s Retail Strategy

Mangoes Take Center Stage. The National Mango Board (NMB) is a dedicated partner in the retail sector, employing a multifaceted strategy to boost mango sales and consumption year-round. The mission is simple: to drive mango category growth and increase purchase and consumption year-round through targeted support and education.

According to Lavanya Setia, Director of Marketing at the NMB, their approach begins with a deep understanding of retailer needs and market opportunities. This involves qualitative insights and quantitative data analysis, allowing the NMB to offer targeted support that drives overall category growth.

Driving Sales Through Collaboration and Education

A main objective for the NMB, as emphasized by Retail Account Consultants Meg Buchsbaum and Angie Thomas, is to collaboratively develop a strong mango category. This involves guaranteeing the consistent supply of high-quality mangoes and providing both retail teams and shoppers with valuable information about the fruit. By providing educational resources on merchandising the best practices and the benefits of pairing mangoes with other items to increase unit volume, the NMB aims to prompt increased purchase, usage, and consumption. Strong, trusted relationships, open communication, and consistent follow-through drive the go-to-market plans to deliver key KPIs like increased volume, velocity, and market share.

The NMB supports retailers with a variety of in-store promotional materials to boost visibility and encourage trial and repeat purchases. Their resources include eye-catching point-of-sale displays featuring “how-to” tips, health benefits, and information on different mango varieties.

Additionally, the NMB provides merchandising support, demo kits, and funding for in-store sampling and contests. They also partner with trusted influencers, such as retail nutritionists, to further promote mangoes.

Boosting Impulse Buys and Seasonal Promotions

To drive impulse purchases, the National Mango Board (NMB) focuses on in-store initiatives like high-traffic displays and cross-promotions to attract new shoppers. Targeted loyalty promotions also play an important role.

Digitally, the NMB uses search engine marketing, display advertising, and couponing to reach a broader audience, including occasional mango buyers.

Recognizing the year-round availability of mangoes, the NMB partners with retailers on seasonal promotions and product tie-ins. They also educate consumers on different mango varieties through in-store materials, training for produce managers, and online channels such as e-commerce, social media, and influencer collaborations.

Looking ahead, the NMB's key priorities remain strengthening relationships, enhancing category performance, increasing mango visibility, and fostering shopper purchase and loyalty. They are also focused on developing emerging markets like the Midwest and Upper Great Lakes and ensuring their reach extends across all retail formats.



Boost Mango Sales: The NMB Way

Focus on strong supply chain management: Deliver mangoes at the ideal eating stage for shoppers.

Maximize merchandising visibility: Implement strong every day and impulse displays.

Educate consumers: Provide information on mango “how-tos” and attributes, especially health benefits.

Utilize targeted promotions: Leverage the price elasticity of mangoes.

Work with suppliers for the best quality fruit.

Build beautiful, eye-catching displays for impulse buys.

Use great signage.

Move mangoes into the mainstream produce section (out of just the tropical section).

“Our mission is more than just selling mangoes — it’s about building a thriving category through insight, innovation, and collaboration. By empowering retailers and educating consumers, we’re creating lasting demand and ensuring mangoes are a staple in shopping carts all year long.” — Lavanya Setia, Director of Marketing, National Mango Board