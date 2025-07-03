Retail Learning Institute’s Course Offerings and Success Stories

For almost a century, what is now the Retail Learning Institute has been a cornerstone in training retail professionals. Continuously adapting to the sector’s dynamics, their success lies in a robust catalog of courses offered in Spanish. Discover how their training, highlighted by Ana Velázquez, vice president of the Institute, drives the success of the Spanish-speaking community in retail through concrete case studies and programs designed for today’s realities.

Practical experience, tests, and retail case studies

The success of Retail Learning Institute’s programs is measured through practical challenges, assessment tests, and the collection of testimonials and case studies. The average completion rate varies by each store’s curriculum, but the main goal is to provide relevant, high-quality content that improves employee performance and supermarket results.

“Every course includes a challenge with practice scenarios so they can apply what they’ve learned. There’s a summary at the end of the course, and students must pass an exam with 80% or higher,” Velázquez explains.

Looking ahead, the Retail Learning Institute is focusing on microlearning, mobile learning, social learning, and artificial intelligence, adapting to emerging trends in online training. With a new microlearning platform and customized programs for corporate universities, the institute continues to be a leader in retail sector training and development, especially for the Spanish-speaking community.

Content Management

The programs offer diverse pedagogical strategies, primarily using narrated content with animations and scenario-based challenges. Some courses include videos and games. The online platform has various program levels, from individual self-service access to a Premium option with full administrator control, user tracking, and reports. Specifically designed for the grocery store industry, the platform prioritizes ease of use and administration for both administrators and users. Participation is open to all independent retailers, and employers typically register their employees. Individual self-service options are also available through the “Grocery Start” portal for career advancement.

Course Offerings

The Institute consistently launches new courses. For instance, they recently introduced ” Food Safety and Sanitation Basics – Hygiene Practices.” In addition to new material, they enhance existing content with updated graphics, animations, and audio. This 5-minute course emphasizes how personal cleanliness directly impacts health and well-being when handling, packaging, storing, or interacting with customers.