Vallarta Supermarkets Now on Quad Network

Quad, a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, is expanding its In-Store Connect retail media network into Vallarta Supermarkets, one of California’s top Latino-owned grocery chains.

The partnership brings strategically located digital signage into an initial 15 Vallarta stores starting this summer, enhancing the shopper experience and giving consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands a new way to engage with Vallarta’s loyal, high-frequency grocery shoppers at the point of purchase.

“For 40 years, innovation at Vallarta has started with a simple question: how can we better serve our neighbors?” said Steve Netherton, Chief Information Officer & Vice President of Continuous Improvement at Vallarta Supermarkets. “In-Store Connect gives us an effective tool to communicate our unique products and potential savings to shoppers, while opening new opportunities for brands to engage with the communities we serve in meaningful, measurable ways.”

Digital signage in high-traffic areas of the stores will spotlight CPG brands, local products, special promotions, and the fresh, authentic foods that make Vallarta a go-to destination for shoppers. In-Store Connect kiosks, shelf screens, freezer-aisle screens and vertical banners will be integrated into the existing store infrastructure. All messaging will run in both English and Spanish.

“In-Store Connect is the retail media network of choice for mid-market grocers and CPG marketers who want to connect with shoppers at scale,” said Kevin Bridgewater, Senior Vice President of Retail Solutions at Quad. “This partnership with Vallarta expands our network and gives brands more opportunities to convert shopper attention into action, right in the aisle.”

“Together, with Quad, we’re finding new ways to make shopping more personal, memorable and impactful,” said Jay Sharrock, Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer at Vallarta Supermarkets. “From thoughtfully designed specialty departments to digital innovations like In-Store Connect, we’re creating immersive experiences that deepen shopper loyalty and build lasting connections between consumers, brands and our stores.”

The approach resonates: according to recent research from The Harris Poll and Quad, 88% of consumers say, “It’s easy to remember physical store experiences that go out of their way to engage customers.”

ABOUT QUAD

Quad is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. The company tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to each clients’ objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed-to-market, strengthening marketing effectiveness and delivering value on client investments.

Quad employs approximately 11,000 people in 11 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. The company is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service media agency, Rise, and creative agency, Betty. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.