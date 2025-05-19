Vallarta Supermarkets Colton Store Grand Opening Set for June 4

Vallarta Supermarkets Colton store opens June 4, marking the Latino-owned chain’s 60th California location and underscoring fast regional growth.

Vallarta will cut the ribbon at 8:15 a.m. at 1250 Washington St., welcoming Colton residents with music, giveaways, and a $7,500 donation to local schools and charities. Company marketing director Lizette Gomez called the milestone “a reflection of our deep commitment to the communities we serve.”

Modern Design Honors Latino Heritage

The supermarket, which spans 43,931 square feet, blends contemporary lighting and signage with vivid murals and traditional tilework. Shoppers will find wide aisles, clear bilingual navigation, and self-checkout stations that speed transactions while preserving Vallarta’s hallmark warm service.

Vallarta Supermarkets Colton Creates Jobs, Fuels Expansion Strategy

The new Vallarta Supermarkets Colton branch adds roughly 150 positions, bringing the company’s workforce past 8,000. Over four decades, the chain opened 59 stores, mainly in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. Executives plan additional Inland Empire sites as population growth and Latino purchasing power climb.

Fresh Produce Headlines the Offerings

The produce department displays seasonal staples, exotic tropical fruit, certified organic vegetables sourced from California fields, and premium international farms. Staff rotate stock hourly, ensuring crisp lettuce, ripe mangoes, and aromatic herbs stay at peak freshness.

Related Article: Haven’t Discovered Vallarta Supermarket Yet? Here’s Everything You’re Missing Out On Read the Article

Carnicería Anchors the Sales Floor

Vallarta Supermarkets Colton dedicates a whole wall to its Carnicería, branded “Home of the Original Carne Asada.” Skilled butchers hand-trim ranchera flank steak, marinate cuts in signature spice blends, and grind beef to order. Clear pricing boards highlight specials and encourage meal planning.

Specialty Stations Add Flavor Variety

Guacamole Station: Associates mash Hass avocados and mix pico de gallo to each guest’s heat preference.

Associates mash Hass avocados and mix pico de gallo to each guest’s heat preference. Sushi Bar: Trained chefs roll California, spicy tuna, and vegetarian options on site, replacing trays every four hours.

Trained chefs roll California, spicy tuna, and vegetarian options on site, replacing trays every four hours. Juice Bar: Vitroleros brim with horchata, jamaica, and strawberry agua fresca, while blenders whir with carrot-ginger wellness shots.

La Cocina Serves Ready-Made Meals

Time-pressed shoppers grab carnitas tacos, chicken mole, or Salvadoran pupusas prepared in La Cocina. Seating along the front windows invites guests to enjoy hot dishes before tackling the rest of their list.

Panadería and Tortillería Deliver Daily Aromas

Bakers start mixing dough at 3 a.m., filling the air with the scent of conchas and bolillos. Nearby, machines press and cook corn and flour tortillas from nixtamalized masa ground on volcanic stone, demonstrating authenticity and transparency.

Dulcería, Cremería and Florería Round Out Selection

Rows of tamarind candies and piñatas brighten the Dulcería, while the Cremería stocks queso Oaxaca and crema fresca for regional recipes. The Florería offers bouquets from Inland Empire growers and potted succulents that suit local patios.

Focus on Culture Drives Loyalty

Industry analysts credit Vallarta’s success to curated departments reflecting Latin American tastes and community involvement through scholarships, food drives, and disaster aid. By fusing tradition with modern convenience, the grocer retains multigenerational shoppers and attracts newcomers seeking authentic flavors.

Looking Ahead

The supermarket chain will follow the Vallarta Supermarkets Colton model for its upcoming projects: medium-sized stores, cultural details, and services that differentiate the brand in a highly competitive market. As Gómez pointed out, “We are celebrating 40 years of sharing food that tastes like home; Colton is the next chapter.”