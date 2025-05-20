Sweets & Snacks Expo 2025 Finished Strong at Indianapolis

The Sweets & Snacks Expo 2025 wrapped up in Indianapolis, leaving an exceptional legacy of success for the confectionery and snacks industries. As attendees from across the globe converged on the Indiana Convention Center, the expo solidified its reputation as the premier event of its kind.

Expo Highlights and Economic Impact in Indy

Building on its previous achievements, the Sweets & Snacks Expo transformed Indianapolis, utilizing over 250,000 square feet of show floor within the Indiana Convention Center. From May 13 to 15, all 11 exhibition halls and three ballrooms were bustling, generating an estimated $13 million in economic impact for the City, said Chris Gahl, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Visit Indy.

This significant industry event hosted over 1,000 exhibitors, with more than 300 making their debut. The expo attracted 14,500 attendees from over 85 countries, underscoring the global reach and importance of the confectionery and snack sectors. The enduring partnership with the National Confectioners Association, the host organization, remains central to the event’s focus. Visitors to Indianapolis noted the city’s ongoing revitalization, with $3 billion in new tourism-related construction underway, including the Signia by Hilton and the Convention Center expansion. These projects, set to finish by the end of 2026, will provide even more room for the Sweets & Snacks Expo to expand when it returns to Indy in 2027. Beyond the exhibits, the expo offered unparalleled networking opportunities, allowing participants to connect with approximately 5,000 retail buyers.

Jovy USA-Armando Carrillo-Eric Candelario-Jovany Candelario-Anthony Candelario-Pamela Lemus La Moderna USA-Luis Lara-Francisco Lopez Manzela-Esteban Cuellar-Marvin Flores MARS-Vincent Rinaldo-Tracy Nappier-Tim Lebel Mega Foods-Victor Matus Mexilink-Nilson Pinzon-Alfonso Garcia Monarca Authentic Snacks-Otto Nudding Pocas International-Kevin Shin



Flavor Impressions and Industry Recognition

As the show concluded its first rotation through Indianapolis, the city proved itself to be an ideal hub for the Sweets & Snacks Expo. While the event will move to Las Vegas in 2026, it will return to Indianapolis in 2027 and 2028.

John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, shared his enthusiasm: "When we selected Indianapolis to become one of the host cities for Sweets & Snacks Expo, we knew it would be a success, but we could not have predicted just how far our expectations would be exceeded. As we set new records for the number of attendees, visitors, and square footage covered, Sweets & Snacks cemented its reputation as the premier showcase for the confectionery and snacks categories."



Key Features and Announcements

The Sweets & Snacks Expo profoundly impacted the confectionery and snack communities, both on and off the show floor.

Coming to store shelves: The Most Innovative New Product Awards highlighted standout new consumer products across 12 categories, judged by a panel of retailers from all channels of trade.

Best in Show: Belle’s Gourmet Popcorn Matcha Latte Popcorn claimed the top prize.

Giving back: The Sweets & Snacks Expo partnered with USO and Give Kids the World Village to donate products to servicemembers and children in need nationwide.

Mark your calendars: The 2026 Sweets & Snacks Expo will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from May 19-21, 2026, with a pre-show day on May 18.