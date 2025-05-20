Heritage Grocers Reopens Tony’s in Joliet, IL

Heritage Grocers Group, the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country, is excited to announce that its Chicago-based banner company, Tony’s Fresh Market, will celebrate a grand reopening for its store located at 1801 W Jefferson St. in Joliet, IL, from Wed. May 21, 2025, through June 10, 2025.

Tony’s Joliet location will feature expanded product assortments and enhanced offerings tailored to the local community’s tastes and preferences.

Joliet’s Tony’s Fresh Market Highlights include:

An exceptional Meat Department staffed with expert butchers dedicated to providing friendly service and delivering the highest quality, premium meats that are a cut above the rest!

A colorful Produce Department featuring farm-fresh produce

Broader international selection with products from Mexico, Honduras, Venezuela, and Europe

Upgraded prepared foods, including fresh sandwiches, daily specials, and an expanded sushi lineup

Enhanced floral department featuring seasonal arrangements, balloons, and outdoor gardening essentials

“We’re more than just a grocery store; we are part of the fabric of every community we serve. This grand reopening and our enhanced product offerings reflect Tony’s continued investment in and commitment to meeting the diverse food preferences of the Joliet community,” said Vince Gambino, Chief Merchandising Officer at Tony’s Fresh Market. “From our farm-fresh produce and premium meats —a cut above the rest—to our expanded international selection and ready-to-enjoy meals, our customers can always count on us to deliver not only quality and exceptional product variety, but a warm, welcoming shopping experience that feels just like home.”

To further demonstrate its commitment to the Joliet community, Tony’s Charitable Foundation will a make donation totaling $3,000 to Bags of Hope, a non-profit weekly backpack program for the children of food insecure families.

Joliet’s Grand reopening festivities

In-Store Prize Giveaway. Customers can scan in-store to enter for a chance to win one (1) Samsung 55” Smart TV or one of four (4) $50 Tony’s Fresh Market Gift Cards.

Live Radio Remote with Star 96.7. On Saturday, May 24, from 12:00 PM—2:00 PM CST, Star 96.7 will be on-site, offering customers chances to win gift cards, speakers, coolers, concert tickets, and more exciting prizes.

In-Store Demos. Tony's Joliet customers can sample Tony's Signature favorites, including fresh guacamole, Tony's Italian Sausage, and Tony's new Pub Burgers.

Outdoor Food Events & Demos. Customers can enjoy delicious offerings from local favorites including Palermo's Pizza Truck, La Chona, Smashburgers, FUD, and Moo & Oink Burgers.

The store will continue to operate daily from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.