Heritage Appoints Frank Ingraffia as CTO

Heritage Grocers Group, the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country, announced that Frank Ingraffia has been appointed to the role of Chief Transformation Officer (CTO).

Ingraffia, CEO of Tony’s Fresh Market chain, takes on the Heritage CTO role in addition to his current duties and will work amongst the company’s offices in Chicago, Ontario and Dallas. He will report directly to Suzy Monford, Chairman and CEO of Heritage Grocers Group.

As Chief Transformation Officer, Ingraffia will lead Heritage’s Transformation Office which was created last December as the Company embarked on innovation initiatives including ecommerce, retail media, price and promotion optimization and inventory/supply chain improvement.

“Frank is a focused and results-driven leader who will bring strategic management to this key role,” Monford said. “His leadership will be instrumental in achieving both short and long-term goals, and I am confident that he will bring the speed, agility, and strategic vision to further Heritage’s competitive advantage in the marketplace.”

Related Article: Heritage Grocers Promotes Kim Cates and Allison Garcia to GVP Read article

Frank, the son of Tony Ingraffia, the original founder of Tony’s Fresh Market, grew up immersed in the grocery business, learning every aspect of it from the ground up. His extensive career in the food industry began as a bagger in 2003, and he eventually worked in every department at the store level. He subsequently progressed through various corporate roles within the company, including Category Manager, Real Estate Director, Legal Counsel, and Vice President of Corporate Operations. Ultimately, he ascended to the position of Chief Executive Officer for Tony’s Fresh Markets as its founders transitioned away from active management.

Frank earned both a business degree and a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Loyola University Chicago. Additionally, he serves on the Board of Directors for Tony’s Charitable Foundation.

About Heritage Grocers Group

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity, and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.